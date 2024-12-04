unWired Broadband Announces High-Speed Internet Expansion in Isleton, CA

ISLETON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--unWired Broadband, a leading high-speed Internet provider in California, announced today the launch of their high-speed Internet service in Isleton, CA. To deliver this service, unWired has constructed a telecommunications tower in the city, equipped with state-of-the-art fixed wireless technology from Tarana Wireless that offers up to Gig speeds. This partnership will bridge the digital divide in a region that has been severely underserved by Internet service providers. Residents and businesses alike now have access to high-speed Internet in Isleton and the surrounding areas.

Headquartered in Fresno, CA, unWired has been in the business of connecting underserved communities across Central and Northern California since 2003. Their product offerings include both fixed wireless and fiber technologies, ensuring they can engineer the right connectivity solution for the mission. Their robust fixed wireless Internet network boasts over 200 towers across twenty counties. unWired’s fiber product NextGen Fiber will also be fully deployed in three California cities by the middle of 2025. Named Best Internet Service Provider by The Fresno Bee for three consecutive years, as well as Best Customer Service, unWired has a proven track record of excellence.

“We're thrilled to bring high-speed Internet to the residents and businesses of Isleton,” said Matt Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of unWired Broadband. “Our partnership with Tarana Wireless allows us to deliver cutting-edge technology, creating more economic opportunities within the community. We’re excited to be a part of Isleton’s better, more connected future. This is a significant step in our mission to connect underserved communities across California."

"unWired Broadband and the City of Isleton formed the best possible win-win alliance to bring reliable high speed Internet to our beautiful but isolated community in the heart of the Sacramento Delta,” said David Kent, Isleton City Councilmember. “To our residents, Internet access means opportunity and unWired believed in the value of our partnership in facilitating new opportunities. As a result, our mutual zeal and cooperation led to a successful outcome, moving Isleton from behind to ahead in digital technology."

To celebrate this exciting milestone, unWired Broadband, in partnership with the City of Isleton, Valley Vision and Tarana Wireless, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new tower on December 11, 2024 at 1pm. The event will begin at the unWired tower site (100 6th St), with a reception following at the Isleton Community Center (208 Jackson Blvd Ext). Remarks will be made by several executives and local officials. Members of the media and public are highly encouraged to attend and representatives will also be available for media interviews.

To learn more about unWired Broadband, you can visit getunwired.com.

About unWired Broadband

unWired Broadband is the leading Internet provider for rural and underserved areas in Central and Northern California. Their network includes over 200 towers connecting communities that have been ignored by cable and fiber Internet providers. Since their inception in 2003, they have expanded their connectivity suite to also include redundancy solutions, a data center and most recently, fiber Internet.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.