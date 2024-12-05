AI-Powered Automation: ONERugged's Smart Factory Revolutionizes Rugged Computer Manufacturing

ONERugged's smart factory incorporates AI-driven inspection systems, fully automated assembly lines, and IoT-connected operations, setting a new standard for digital production in the rugged computing industry.

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONERugged, a leading innovator in rugged computing solutions, has officially opened its cutting-edge smart factory in Shenzhen. This highly automated facility uses AI-powered technologies and Industry 4.0 principles to streamline production, improve product quality, and meet the global demand for durable tablets and laptops in extreme environments.

Transforming Rugged Computer Production with Automation Equipment

ONERugged’s smart factory is built on the principles of Industry 4.0—a fully automated and digitalized manufacturing environment that incorporates AI-powered inspection systems, real-time data analytics, and IoT-connected systems. This transformation allows ONERugged to produce over 1 million rugged devices annually, all while ensuring superior durability and reliability.

Key technologies in the smart factory include:

AI System & Automatic Optical Inspection: Automating product assembly and visual inspection to guarantee precision.

Automating product assembly and visual inspection to guarantee precision. Automated Assembly and Dispensing: Streamlining the production of rugged devices with high-quality, efficient materials handling.

Streamlining the production of rugged devices with high-quality, efficient materials handling. Functionality Testing Automation: Ensuring each device undergoes thorough testing for durability, functionality, and performance before it reaches customers.

These technologies ensure that every ONERugged product is manufactured to the highest standards, with 100% automation applied to key production processes such as assembly, testing, and validation of rugged tablets and laptops. This automation boosts efficiency by tens of times compared to manual labor, delivering reliable, high-quality rugged devices that can withstand the toughest conditions.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency with ONERugged Industrial Tablets

A key component of the smart factory is the integration of over 400 ONERugged’s self-developed industrial tablets into its operations. These custom-designed devices support Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Electronic Standard Operating Procedures (ESOP), allowing for real-time data monitoring and enhanced workflow optimization.

The MES system powered by ONERugged's industrial tablets collects and monitors real-time production data across all stages, including equipment status, material flow, and worker operations. This enables precise control over inventory, machine performance, and production workflows, providing management with timely, accurate information. The system not only supports decision-making and production scheduling but also enhances traceability for quality control by recording and analyzing data in real time, which improves both product quality and customer satisfaction.

Meanwhile, the ESOP system ensures that each worker follows up-to-date, digital instructions for each task. Through ONERugged's industrial tablets, the system delivers detailed guidelines on operational procedures, quality standards, and process steps, and allows for quick updates when production lines change or manufacturing processes are modified. This ensures that all employees are always equipped with the most current information, minimizing human error, and boosting operational speed for smoother, more efficient production.

Maximizing Flexibility with Multi-Line Production Mode

With the rugged computing market demanding more flexibility and speed, ONERugged’s smart factory features a diverse range of production lines that can be quickly reconfigured to meet varying customer needs.

Long-Line: Ideal for large-scale production of a single product type.

Ideal for large-scale production of a single product type. Short-Line: Designed for smaller batch runs and a broader range of rugged devices.

Designed for smaller batch runs and a broader range of rugged devices. SMART Line: Optimizes production by separating specialized tasks and improving machine uptime.

Optimizes production by separating specialized tasks and improving machine uptime. CELL Line: Enables the completion of all manufacturing tasks within a single workstation for high customization.

This flexibility allows ONERugged to swiftly adapt to customer requirements and scale production accordingly, ensuring faster delivery times and the ability to meet custom orders with high precision.

Commitment to Quality with Advanced Testing Laboratories

ONERugged smart factory is equipped with a network of over 220 advanced testing instruments across more than 10 specialized labs of nearly 300 tests. The ONERugged laboratory cluster includes multiple specialized labs, such as the Optical Lab, Acoustics Lab, OTA Lab, RF Radio Frequency Validation Lab, Safety Lab, Environmental Reliability Lab, Mechanical Durability Lab, Electrical and Electronics Lab, and GMS Lab. These labs perform comprehensive tests to ensure rugged devices meet the highest industry standards, including durability, water resistance, and extreme temperature performance.

Examples of key tests conducted include:

Environmental Testing: Simulating harsh conditions such as shock, vibration, and temperature extremes, along with exposure to dust, water, and salt fog, to ensure product reliability and durability. These tests follow international standards like IEC, GB, and GJB to validate ruggedness under real-world conditions.

Simulating harsh conditions such as shock, vibration, and temperature extremes, along with exposure to dust, water, and salt fog, to ensure product reliability and durability. These tests follow international standards like IEC, GB, and GJB to validate ruggedness under real-world conditions. Functional Testing: Ensuring all features, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, touchscreen, cameras, and other essential components, perform as expected under demanding conditions.

Leading the Way in Smart Manufacturing

ONERugged’s smart factory represents a significant leap forward for the rugged computing industry. By integrating automation, AI, and digital systems, ONERugged is setting a new standard in manufacturing, offering faster production times, higher-quality products, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

This transformation also positions ONERugged as a trailblazer in the evolution from traditional manufacturing to smart manufacturing, contributing to a future where AI, data analytics, and automation are central to industrial success.

About ONERugged:

ONERugged is a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for enterprise users worldwide. With a focus on durability, performance, and versatility, ONERugged's products are designed to withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance in any situation. For more information, visit www.onerugged.com.