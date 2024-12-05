Holland & Knight Chooses Expert Sierra from Aderant

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of legal business management solutions, has announced that Holland & Knight, an award-winning law firm with more than 2,200 attorneys and other professionals, has selected Expert Sierra as its practice management cloud solution.

Holland & Knight had been using Aderant’s on-premise version of Expert but wanted an innovative cloud solution able to manage its time and billing processes, while also unlocking new AI-driven capabilities that bolster productivity and efficiency.

“Holland & Knight is an outstanding law firm and a leader in client service,” said Chris Cartrett, CEO at Aderant. “Aderant is thrilled to partner with the firm as it looks to create greater efficiencies and accelerate organizational productivity. Holland & Knight has always been at the forefront of innovation. The move to Expert Sierra will continue to unlock even more opportunities and allow the firm to remain agile while serving its clients.”

Holland & Knight has 34 offices spanning across the world, and nearly 800 of their attorneys were included in The Best Lawyers in America guide for 2025. The firm was also named 2024 Law Firm of the Year by American Lawyer’s Daily Business Review.

“We are thrilled to take our collaboration with Aderant to the next level by moving into their Sierra cloud solution, which allows us to take advantage of Aderant-performed upgrades and Business Critical Services oversight," said Mia Stutzman, CFO of Holland & Knight. “With Expert Sierra, we are embracing the latest technology while maintaining our customizations, integrations and progressive approach to leverage powerful time and billing solutions that will help us deliver the high standard of excellence our clients expect and deserve."

Over the coming months, Aderant will work closely with Holland & Knight to ensure a smooth transition from Expert to Expert Sierra. This effort will include ensuring that more than 100 integrations between Expert and other software solutions are intact, some of which Holland & Knight developed in-house. The implementation is slated for completion in H1 2025.

