Skullcandy and THX Partner to Bring THX Spatial Audio to Music Lovers and Gamers on the Go

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, and Skullcandy®, the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate THX® Spatial Audio into key 2025 Skullcandy headphones that will provide users with a deeper, more immersive listening experience for music, movies, games, streaming, sports and more.

“THX and Skullcandy are aligned to bring listeners the best quality and most innovative experiences,” said Brian Garafolow, chief executive officer, Skullcandy. “We are looking forward to bringing THX Spatial Audio to Skullcandy fans around the world.”

THX Spatial Audio is a key feature for today’s consumers of entertainment even when listening on earbuds or headphones, and it is a key differentiator for Gen Zs in particular who are looking to adopt products (GVR report 2020-2023 and AudioXpress Survey) that offer a true-to-life, immersive listening experience.

“For Skullcandy’s over the ear Bluetooth headphones, THX Spatial Audio will provide an immersive soundstage that delivers maximal acoustic performance, custom-tuned to the Skullcandy hardware architecture,” said Tuyen Pham, chief executive officer of THX Ltd. “We are pleased to partner with Skullcandy to support their commitment to excellent audio empowering high-fidelity entertainment enjoyment for people everywhere.”

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to Boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned, and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

