Southwell Implements Physician Compensation Management Solution from Clinician Nexus

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinician Nexus, a clinical workforce technology company, will partner with Southwell, a growing not-for-profit health system serving South Central Georgia, to implement its physician compensation management solution.

Southwell, an innovative provider of quality care with expertise in more than 30 specialties, was struggling to administer an increasingly complex physician compensation program. The organization’s existing Excel-based process was highly manual – meaning that critical analysis and reporting often took weeks to finalize. With a wide variety of different compensation plans in place, Southwell required more standardization and consistency to help streamline the process.

After evaluating several vendors, Southwell’s compensation leaders felt confident partnering with the team at Clinician Nexus to implement its innovative Compensation Management solution. The platform was selected to automate existing processes, reduce the risk of human error, and deliver consistent, accurate, and transparent reporting on physician compensation and performance by individual, group, specialty, and more.

“ We really liked the interface and how user-friendly it is combined with its ability to handle some of our more complex plans with custom codes. Enabling physicians to go in and see their compensation and production data in real-time will build trust and confidence within our organization,” said Jessica B. Smith, Senior Compensation Analyst, Southwell.

Designed to address a wide spectrum of physician, leadership, and other key administrative demands, Clinician Nexus delivers centralized and actionable data tailored to the unique needs of each stakeholder. It combines health care compensation insight and expertise with an intuitive and automated technology solution, serving as a single source of truth that helps physicians drive desired outcomes and enhance organizational performance.

“ When we initially partnered with Southwell, it became clear that their goal to implement a more transparent and consistent process aligned perfectly with Clinician Nexus. Simply put, our solution is designed to streamline the complexities of physician compensation management,” said Shelly Slowiak, Customer Success Leader, Clinician Nexus. “ By providing a more complete picture of total compensation as well as the ability to drill down into specific compensation details, we empower health care organizations to build greater trust among their clinicians.”

Clinician Nexus incorporates three integrated modules, including Provider Performance Management, Revenue and Productivity Analytics, and Compensation Management Analytics. Southwell selected all three modules to help support its growing network of physicians and advanced practice providers – allowing for a more effective and cohesive approach to compensation and performance management.

For more information on Clinician Nexus Compensation Management, visit our website or contact us at 888.254.3503.

About Clinician Nexus

Clinician Nexus enables health systems to build a high-quality clinical workforce through transparency and insight into compensation, productivity, and clinical learning using a single software platform. Backed by extensive compensation and technical expertise plus industry-leading data, we deliver innovative approaches to help clients build, reward and retain their clinical workforce at every stage of the lifecycle. We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding guidance and support as they focus on shaping the future of health care. Learn more at cliniciannexus.com.