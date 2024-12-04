FreightVana Enters an Agreement to Acquire Loadsmith’s Brokerage Operations at the End of 2024, Cementing Leadership in the Power-Only Logistics Segment

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreightVana, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation, today announced its agreement to acquire Loadsmith’s brokerage operations by year end. Loadsmith, a well-known participant in the logistics sector, was founded in 2019 and focuses on Power-Only and standard freight brokerage. This acquisition positions FreightVana as the undisputed leader in the rapidly expanding Power-Only industry segment, further solidifying its commitment to providing innovative, technology-driven solutions in freight transportation.

The deal marks a significant milestone for FreightVana (www.FreightVana.io), whose proprietary transparency platform, T3, and asset trailer model, FreightVana X, have redefined operational efficiency and supply chain visibility for Carriers and Shippers alike. By integrating Loadsmith’s expertise and market reach, FreightVana strengthens its ability to deliver unmatched scalability, flexibility, and transparency across its growing freight network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Loadsmith’s brokerage entity to the FreightVana family," said Shannon Breen, CEO of FreightVana. "This acquisition is a natural step forward in our mission to lead the Power-Only category with innovative solutions and exceptional service. Together with Loadsmith’s complementary capabilities, we’re uniquely positioned to accelerate growth, drive efficiencies for our partners, and set the standard for what Power-Only logistics can achieve."

Loadsmith, known for its forward-thinking approach and deep commitment to customer success, brings a wealth of experience and resources to the table. The synergy between the two companies ensures a seamless transition while offering an expanded suite of services for hundreds of shippers and thousands of carriers across the country.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for both companies," said Brett Suma, CEO of Loadsmith Holding Corporation. "FreightVana’s proven ability to leverage technology, paired with their dedication to partner carriers and growing customer base, aligns perfectly with Loadsmith’s values. Under the FreightVana umbrella the combined entity will continue to elevate the Power-Only segment and provide even greater value their customers nationwide."

The Power-Only segment, which enables carriers to move freight without owning or maintaining trailers, has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years. A variety of key factors has driven this specific segment’s growth, including but not exclusive to Shipper’s increasing needs for operational flexibility, cost savings, and for Carrier’s their highly desired reduction in facility dwell times. With this acquisition, FreightVana is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend, setting a new benchmark for service delivery in the logistics sector.

The integration of Loadsmith’s brokerage operations into FreightVana’s infrastructure is expected to be completed within the next few months. Brett will be working closely as a strategic advisor for Shannon and the FreightVana team over the subsequent months and quarters to promote continuity throughout this integration. In the meantime, both companies remain committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and ongoing collaboration with their industry partners.