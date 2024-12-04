Lynne C. Wilson of PLM Fleet Wins Top Women in Equipment Finance

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monitor Daily named Lynne C. Wilson, CFO of PLM Fleet, a winner of the 2024 Notable Women in Equipment Finance. In its 6th year, this award recognizes women in leadership roles within the industry who have been nominated by readers and hand-selected by Monitor’s staff and editorial board.

Lynne C. Wilson is CFO of PLM Fleet LLC, the nation’s largest technology-driven refrigerated trailer fleet management company. PLM Fleet, known for innovating refrigerated fleet management, leads the cold supply chain industry in customer-specific refrigerated solutions. PLM can be found at plmfleet.com.

“Lynne’s extensive experience in equipment finance and leasing, coupled with her exceptional ability to drive strategy and innovation, makes her an incomparable leader,” said Keith Shipp, President and CEO of PLM Fleet. “Her vision and leadership have been critical in accelerating PLM’s mission, especially during the challenging pandemic years of equipment shortages.”

For nearly 7 years as CFO, Wilson has led PLM Fleet in its steady growth and sustained market leadership. With her guidance, PLM has introduced innovative solutions for refrigerated fleet management. Along with process improvements for more efficient branch management, Wilson is leading an enterprise resource planning implementation project designed to produce efficiencies across all company departments.

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM Fleet has 33 locations nationwide and over 15,000 refrigerated trailers. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.