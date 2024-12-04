Stratasys Becomes Official 3D Printing Partner of NASCAR

Stratasys has become the official and exclusive 3D printing partner for NASCAR. Here an engineer attaches a 3D printed duct used to keep drivers cool during races. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stratasys has become the official and exclusive 3D printing partner for NASCAR. Here an engineer attaches a 3D printed duct used to keep drivers cool during races. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel & DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced an expanded long-term technical partnership with NASCAR, making Stratasys the official 3D printing partner of NASCAR. NASCAR will now exclusively use Stratasys 3D printing technology for the design and production of parts and tools across NASCAR, replacing previous technologies used alongside Stratasys solutions.

The official partnership cements Stratasys' role as a critical technology provider for NASCAR, with a new state-of-the-art 3D printing lab set to open at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina. The facility features multiple Stratasys technologies, including F370, 450mc, F900 (FDM printers) and a NEO800 (SL printer) to support research and development, parts production, and tooling for NASCAR’s three national series. NASCAR engineers will benefit from the agility of 3D printing, which allows for faster design cycles and on-demand production of custom components, keeping them at the cutting edge of performance and safety.

“Partnering with Stratasys allows NASCAR to push the boundaries of performance and accuracy like never before,” said John Probst, Executive Vice President, Chief Racing Development Officer at NASCAR. “Their 3D printing technology empowers us to quickly iterate and optimize components, ensuring that our staff have the best possible machines to stay ahead in this high-stakes environment. Stratasys has proven to be a valuable partner, and this agreement represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of motorsports innovation.”

As part of the expanded partnership, Stratasys will increase the existing FDM® (Fused Deposition Modeling) capabilities within the NASCAR R&D center, allowing for larger-scale part production. In addition to FDM technology, NASCAR will now integrate Stratasys NEO® stereolithography (SL). These technologies will support a variety of applications, from aerodynamic testing, prototyping and production parts with high-precision tooling, further enhancing the design and manufacturing flexibility that 3D printing brings to the sport.

Engineers at NASCAR worked with Stratasys on solutions for NASCAR Cup Series cars, with every vehicle on the track currently using 3D printed parts. For example, working with Stratasys Direct Manufacturing for on-demand production parts using the H350 SAF printer with plant-based Nylon11 material to produce a cold air inlet vent at the top center of the windshield to force air into the car to cool the driver. FDM printers used in the NASCAR R&D Center using ULTEM® 9085 black material to produce a NACA duct located on the lower engine panel, to vent hot air out from the engine bay.

“Our partnership with NASCAR allows Stratasys to showcase the unique advantages of 3D printing in motorsports,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer at Stratasys. “From on-demand manufacturing of custom components to speeding up the design cycle, we’re helping NASCAR with faster production times and enhanced part performance. Furthermore, our work in high-performance environments like NASCAR spurs innovation in the production of commercial vehicles, demonstrating the broader impact of additive manufacturing across the automotive industry.”

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.