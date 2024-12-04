Luma AI Announces New Video Model Ray 2 Will Soon be Available to Consumers, Professionals, and Developers.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Luma AI today announced the upcoming release of its newly updated Luma AI Ray 2 Video Model, which produces videos from text and image prompts in as little as 10 seconds. Developed for general consumers, prosumers, and professionals, the Luma AI Ray 2 Video Model, accessible through Luma AI’s recently launched Dream Machine service, extends Luma’s capabilities as a visual thought partner, enabling users to bring their ideas to life in high-quality, stunning videos that are now up to 1-minute long–from five seconds in the previous model. Additionally, Luma AI and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a strategic collaboration that will bring Luma AI’s best-in-class visual AI models to Amazon Bedrock, enabling AWS customers to build and deploy visual capabilities into their AI applications.

“In an increasingly complex world, video has become an essential form of expression and a channel for learning, and we set out to offer a service that would help everyone–from creatives to professionals–become fluent in this new visual AI medium,” said Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Luma AI. “In partnering with AWS and offering our models in Amazon Bedrock, we can bring these powerful capabilities into the hands of even more people, so that they can fuel their curiosity and achieve more extraordinary things with greater creativity and understanding.”

Luma AI Ray 2 Video Model is the fastest, most efficient video generative model in the market.

Bringing Luma AI Ray 2 Video Foundation Model to Amazon Bedrock: Integration for AWS Customers to Build and Customize Creative New Visual AI Applications

AWS customers will be able to use Luma AI’s current and next generation models in Amazon Bedrock, a fully-managed service that offers developers access to high-performing foundation models from leading companies through a single API.

“Luma AI video models are already making it easier for creators around the world to bring their visions to life with high-quality, realistic videos generated from text and images. With Amazon Bedrock, we aim to democratize access to these models and get them in the hands of customers big and small, so these creators can focus on the creative process–no arts background needed," said Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS.

Luma AI is working closely with AWS to train its foundation models on Amazon SageMaker HyperPod’s highly reliable and scalable infrastructure. With this collaboration, AWS is now the preferred compute partner for Luma AI. In addition, Luma AI will also bring its models to AWS AI chips, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia, which enable customers to access high-performance training and inference at lower cost.

Luma Ray 2 Creates High-Quality Action Packed Shots from Text and Images

Ray 2 generates 5-10 second video clips that showcase advanced cinematography, smooth motion, and eye-catching drama. With Luma Ray 2, users can explore smooth, cinematic and lifelike camera movements that match the intended emotion of the scene. From sweeping panoramas to intimate close-ups, the model’s dynamic camera work can elevate visual storytelling and bring consistent characters to life.

Built on a multimodal transformer architecture and trained directly on video data, Ray 2 understands the interactions between people, animals and objects, allowing users to create consistent and physically accurate characters through state-of-the-art natural language instruction understanding and reasoning.

About Luma AI

The future of AI is rich, visual, physically intelligent, and interactive. Luma AI was founded in 2021 to build this next generation of intelligence that can partner with humans to help us do extraordinary things. Dream Machine, which launched in June 2024 and has reached more than 25M registered users, is built on Luma AI’s text-to-video and text-to-image visual AI model. This new free and subscription based service allows everyone to make high-quality, realistic, and creative videos and images. Dream Machine was built by a radically talented and very small team of researchers, engineers, and designers. Luma AI has raised $80M in funding from strategic investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, General Catalyst, and South Park Commons.