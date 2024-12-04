Hippocratic AI and Nurses on Boards Coalition Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Nurses in Healthcare Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hippocratic AI, the company building the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC) to expand nurses' influence in the healthcare technology space. This collaboration underscores Hippocratic AI’s commitment to investing in the future of nursing and empowering nurses to take an active role in shaping the next generation of healthcare technology.

The partnership focuses on key initiatives, such as developing leadership modules to prepare nurses for roles on healthcare technology boards and advisory councils, as well as conducting workshops on the application of AI. These will aim to bridge the gap between nursing and technology, with a strong emphasis on governance development, education, and hands-on opportunities. " As Chief Nursing Officer of Hippocratic AI, I am incredibly proud of our partnership with the Nurses on Boards Coalition. Together, we are championing a future where technology and nursing work hand-in-hand. By empowering nurses to sit at the decision-making table, we ensure that healthcare innovation is driven by those who know patient care best,” said Dr. Amy McCarthy, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer of Hippocratic AI. “ This collaboration not only elevates the voice of nursing in shaping AI solutions but also strengthens the ethical and human-centered principles at the heart of our mission to improve patient outcomes and transform healthcare delivery.”

This partnership builds on Hippocratic AI’s initiatives focused on nursing education and collaboration and the NOBCs mission to improve the health of communities through the service of nurses on boards and other entities. “ Our shared vision of empowering nurses as change agents both in and outside of healthcare and to be decision-makers and influencers in the boardroom is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Cole Edmonson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CEO of NOBC, adding that “ the power of ethical AI combined with the holistic human health centered philosophy of nursing and nurse leaders serving on boards is transformative to the healthcare industry, our profession and the health of our nation.”

About the Nurses on Boards Coalition

The Nurses on Boards Coalition was created in response to the 2010 Institute of Medicine (IOM) report, The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health, that recommended increasing the number of nurse leaders in pivotal decision-making roles on boards and commissions that work to improve the health of everyone in America. Since January 2019, when NOBC achieved our key strategy as envisioned by our founders, 10,000 board seats filled by nurses, we have continued to leverage our momentum to make an even greater impact. With over 26,000 individual nurses registered in our database, we are emboldened to create strategic and diverse board opportunities, tracking each opportunity’s alignment with the Social Determinants of Health. For more information visit: www.nursesonboardscoalition.org/

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI’s mission is to develop the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) for healthcare. The company believes that a safe LLM can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was co-founded by CEO Munjal Shah, alongside a group of physicians, hospital administrators, healthcare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and NVIDIA. Hippocratic AI has received a total of $137 million in funding and is backed by leading investors, including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Premji Invest, SV Angel, NVentures, and Greycroft. For more information on Hippocratic AI: www.HippocraticAI.com.