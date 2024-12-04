Silver Oak Securities Welcomes Pathway Financial Design, Expanding Midwest Presence

JACKSON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Oak Securities, Inc., a leading Hybrid RIA championing the spirit of the independent advisor by marrying the autonomy and individuality smaller firms embrace with the back-office power and support typically reserved for large broker-dealer institutions, is pleased to announce that Pathway Financial Design, a prominent Michigan-based financial planning firm, has joined its growing network of financial professionals. The addition brings $155 million in assets under management and strengthens Silver Oak's presence in the Midwest region.

Led by co-founders Joel Broersma, CFP®, E.A., and Dan Korhorn, CWS®, Pathway Financial Design serves approximately 2,000 clients from its headquarters in Grand Rapids and offices in Holland and Traverse City, Michigan. The firm specializes in multi-generational financial planning and investment management, with a focus on serving hardworking families and small businesses throughout West Michigan.

"We are very excited to partner with Silver Oak," said Joel Broersma, Co-Founder of Pathway Financial Design. "What attracted us was their pro-business approach - they focus on how to make things work instead of just saying 'no.' They're our kind of people: hardworking, not too flashy, willing to get the job done compliantly, and focused on taking care of the consumer."

The decision to transition to Silver Oak was catalyzed by multiple acquisitions of Pathway’s former broker-dealer, which led to inconsistent rule interpretation and limited technology offerings. Financial professionals, like Pathway Financial Design’s team of 13, are increasingly cognizant of the advantages of working at a firm that encourages individuality and independence and provides personalized attention without sacrificing the structure and support that characterize traditional broker-dealers.

"I met Dan and his team a few years ago and saw them as one of the leading financial service firms in the Midwest. The work that they do for clients is truly comprehensive," said Billy Hopkins, President of Silver Oak Securities. "I also believe them to be great people. We are blessed to be working with their team. They will add a lot of insight, wisdom, and entrepreneurial spirit to our organization."

About Pathway Financial Design

Pathway Financial Design, LLC is a leading independent financial planning firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with offices in Holland and Traverse City. Specializing in multi-generational wealth management, the firm serves over 2,000 clients with $155 million in assets under management. Pathway combines institutional-quality financial advice with the personalized attention of a boutique firm, helping families and small businesses accumulate, preserve, and distribute wealth across generations. As a fiduciary advisor, Pathway Financial Design is committed to maintaining the highest professional standards while fostering long-term relationships with clients and their extended families. For more information, visit https://www.pathwayfinancialdesign.com/.

About Silver Oak Securities, Inc.

Silver Oak Securities, Inc. is an independent, full-service Broker-Dealer and SEC Registered Investment Advisor focused on serving the needs of independent wealth advisors who foster strong, trusted relationships with their clients. The firm is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investors Protection Corporation. Founded in 1999 by Principals with deep investment management and compliance experience spanning 40 years, Silver Oak is based in the heart of the southern U.S. Corporate headquarters are located in Jackson, TN, between Nashville and Memphis. Learn more at http://www.silveroaksecurities.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.