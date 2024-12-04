Tonkean and Beroe Partner to Bring Category and Supplier Insights Directly into Procurement Intake and Orchestration for Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonkean, the first-of-its-kind process orchestration platform for enterprise internal service teams, together with Beroe, a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has today announced a new partnership and the launch of Market Intelligence-Infused Orchestration for procurement processes. The partnership brings real-time, actionable category and supplier intelligence directly into procurement workflows—starting from the earliest stages of intake—empowering enterprises to make more cost-effective, compliant sourcing decisions and proactively manage supply chain risk.

The new capabilities bring together Beroe’s trusted datasets and Tonkean’s intake and orchestration technology, enabling procurement teams to create and run internal processes that unify external market intelligence, organizational policies, and business context from the first moment of intent with orchestrated, AI-assisted workflows across the entire request lifecycle.

“ Tonkean and Beroe’s new partnership changes the game for procurement teams, and further sets Tonkean apart from other intake solutions, which force requesters and procurement teams to look elsewhere for important data when they need it most,” said Tonkean co-founder and CEO Sagi Eliyahu. “ Instead, we can now translate market intelligence into actionable guidance by deeply integrating it with workflows, empowering smarter, more compliant decision-making at every step.”

Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO at Beroe, said, “ Our mission at Beroe is to empower procurement professionals to make informed business decisions using reliable data and insights. This integration with Tonkean’s process orchestration platform furthers our commitment to providing intelligence to our customers at the point of decision making and ensures that we fit seamlessly into their wider technology stack. Beroe’s unique approach fuses artificial intelligence and human ingenuity to ensure that market intelligence is curated and validated, and having such a reliable data foundation for various processes is key to improving business outcomes.”

The new combined capabilities improve a variety of key procurement processes, including:

Supplier selection: When requesters complete purchase request intakes and are prompted to select a supplier, Tonkean surfaces intelligence from Beroe and overlays it onto the context of the request, the project it is related to, and the company’s policies, to help the requester make more informed decisions. This ensures that the requester is guided toward compliant, cost-effective suppliers, improving procurement efficiency and adherence to policy.

When requesters complete purchase request intakes and are prompted to select a supplier, Tonkean surfaces intelligence from Beroe and overlays it onto the context of the request, the project it is related to, and the company’s policies, to help the requester make more informed decisions. This ensures that the requester is guided toward compliant, cost-effective suppliers, improving procurement efficiency and adherence to policy. Aligning costs, budgets, and policies: When requesters complete purchase request intake for a commoditized good/service and are prompted to provide a budget for each line item, Tonkean surfaces cost benchmarks, including geography-specific benchmarks, from Beroe’s extensive datasets to help the requester properly file the request, give the procurement team a frame of reference for the sourcing process, and support policies that require purchases to be made within a given range of the cost benchmarks.

When requesters complete purchase request intake for a commoditized good/service and are prompted to provide a budget for each line item, Tonkean surfaces cost benchmarks, including geography-specific benchmarks, from Beroe’s extensive datasets to help the requester properly file the request, give the procurement team a frame of reference for the sourcing process, and support policies that require purchases to be made within a given range of the cost benchmarks. Requester support: When requesters need high-level information on existing suppliers, cost and pricing benchmarks, etc., they can ask questions in natural language on the Tonkean AI Front Door portal, through Microsoft Teams, Slack, or email, and even within intake workflows, to get timely answers.

When requesters need high-level information on existing suppliers, cost and pricing benchmarks, etc., they can ask questions in natural language on the Tonkean AI Front Door portal, through Microsoft Teams, Slack, or email, and even within intake workflows, to get timely answers. Supplier consolidation : Tonkean and Beroe can identify existing suppliers that meet company and project criteria and help procurement teams deflect unnecessary supplier onboarding.

Tonkean and Beroe can identify existing suppliers that meet company and project criteria and help procurement teams deflect unnecessary supplier onboarding. RFP/RFI generation: When requesters and/or procurement teams need to provide inputs for an RFP or RFI, Tonkean can insert recommended questions for the category from Beroe and automatically create the RFx in the S2P system.

Leveraging these capabilities in key internal processes empowers procurement teams to create all kinds of new business value for their organizations.

By providing real-time insights on supplier options and compliance requirements at the point of request, Tonkean ensures requesters can make smarter, policy-aligned choices without delay. The integration of Beroe’s decision intelligence into all key processes helps procurement teams identify cost-saving opportunities, assess supplier risks proactively, and optimize spend management with data-driven decisions.

Plus, with contextualized risk insights, teams can anticipate and mitigate supply chain disruptions, enhancing resilience and stability in procurement operations.

“ Great internal process experiences that serve to truly move the needle in terms of improved operational performance rely fundamentally on both quality data and the ability to orchestrate across people, teams, and systems,” said Eliyahu. “ This partnership delivers to procurement professionals the ability to execute precisely those kinds of processes consistently and at scale.”

About Beroe

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Selected by ProcureTech as one of the " most pioneering Analytics, Data and Intelligence solutions in 2024" and regularly named by Spend Matters as one of "50 Providers to Know", Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind intake and orchestration platform that helps enterprise shared service teams like procurement, legal, IT, and HR create processes that people actually follow. Tonkean's Enterprise Copilot uses AI to anticipate employees' needs and guide them through their requests. From there, Tonkean's orchestration engine supports every stakeholder in the process by automating manual steps and managing the handoffs between people and systems in alignment with your policies. With a library of preconfigured process templates, 200+ integrations with best-in-class applications, and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. Follow us on LinkedIn.