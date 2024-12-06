Uber and WeRide Launch Autonomous Mobility Service in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world’s largest mobility and delivery technology platform, and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), the world’s first publicly listed Robotaxi company and a global leader in autonomous driving technology, have announced the launch of their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi.

The launch represents the first time autonomous vehicles (AVs) are available on the Uber platform outside of the United States, as well as the largest commercial robotaxi service outside the U.S. and China.

The service, supported by the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), marks a key step in making AVs part of everyday life in the region. Tawasul Transport, a leading UAE national transport company, will act as the fleet operator.

Starting today, Uber riders in Abu Dhabi requesting UberX or Uber Comfort may be matched with a WeRide AV for qualifying trips. The service will be available in key areas, between Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and routes to and from Zayed International Airport, with plans to expand the operating territory in the future.

At initial launch, each AV will have a safety operator present to ensure a secure and reliable experience for riders and pedestrians, laying the groundwork for a fully driverless commercial service planned for later in 2025.

Uber riders in Abu Dhabi who are excited about riding in an autonomous vehicle can increase their chances of being matched with a WeRide AV by opting in via the Ride Preferences section of their Uber app under Settings.

Noah Zych, Uber’s Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery Operations, said: “ We’re thrilled to launch our partnership with WeRide, and receive the support of Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre. As we take this next step in Abu Dhabi, we are excited to build on the strength of the Uber platform, helping our partners make autonomous vehicles a part of everyday life.”

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International Business at WeRide, highlighted the Company’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the service, stating: “ WeRide prioritizes passenger and pedestrian safety through rigorously validated autonomous driving technology. As the first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide has demonstrated its commitment to safety through over 1,800 days of public operational experience, setting new benchmarks for autonomous vehicle performance.”

Safety remains a top priority in the launch of this service. WeRide's safety approach aligns with Uber's Safety Guidelines for all autonomous vehicle partners operating on the Uber platform, and we continue to monitor safety performance after deployment.

