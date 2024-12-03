LastPass Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LastPass, a leader in password and identity management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership simplifies the purchasing process for IT resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) in North America by offering streamlined access to LastPass’ solutions through TD SYNNEX’s trusted distribution network.

With growing concerns around cybersecurity and identity protection, the ability to offer trusted, easy-to-implement credential management solutions is a key differentiator. This collaboration offers resellers and MSPs a more streamlined path to delivering secure, reliable password and identity management solutions to their clients. By simplifying and optimizing the purchasing process, resellers and MSPs can more effectively meet the rising demand for a secure, seamless user experience for partners and their user base.

“By teaming up with TD SYNNEX, we’re delivering an elevated partner experience designed to help ensure that partners’ customers can confidently manage their credentials anytime, anywhere, without compromising on privacy or protection,” said Jessica Couto, VP of Global Channels and Alliances for LastPass.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, SVP, New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With LastPass added to our comprehensive portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can keep their sensitive data protected."

TD SYNNEX customers, partners, resellers and MSPs can set up and deploy LastPass licenses for their customers in a matter of hours. Additionally, TD SYNNEX customers can leverage LastPass’ enablement and marketing collateral. To learn more about the benefits of the partnership read our blog.

About LastPass

LastPass is a leader in identity and password manager space, making it easier to log in to life and work. Trusted by 100,000 businesses and millions of users, LastPass combines advanced security with effortless access for individuals, families, small business owners, and enterprise professionals. With LastPass, important credentials are protected and private – and always within reach. Learn more via www.lastpass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

