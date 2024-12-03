Entrust Enables Komercijalna Banka AD Skopje With Card Digitization and Push Provisioning to Google Pay

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a global leader in providing identity-centric security solutions, has been selected by Komercijalna Banka to implement the Entrust Digital Card Solution to complement its physical card portfolio with digital cards and to augment its banking app mBanka with digital payment enablement.

Komercijalna Banka AD Skopje is a leading bank in North Macedonia. It serves both individuals and companies and has been continuously offering innovations to its cardholders. For example, it was first bank to install ATMs in the country, and issued the first EuroCard - MasterCard International Credit Card. Furthermore, Komercijalna Banka was also awarded Bank of the Year in 2023 in the Republic of North Macedonia by The Banker magazine and Best Bank in North Macedonia for 2024 by Global Finance.

Since 1995, Entrust, alongside its partner BCS North Macedonia, has provided Komercijalna Banka with Central Card Issuance solutions (including Durable Graphics) for high-volume card issuance. With BCS Macedonia's continued involvement this is now being complemented by the Entrust Digital Card Solution. With the launch of digital payment options for its cardholders, this project highlights Komercijalna Banka’s continued investment in an excellent customer experience.

With the launch of Google Pay in North Macedonia, the bank decided to offer its cardholders seamless enrollment to the Google Wallet both manually and from within its banking app, powered by the Entrust Digital Card Solution Issuer TSP hub - for the manual digitization of the cards – combined with Push Provisioning for Google Pay - delivered through the Entrust Digital Card Solution Software Development Kit (SDK). Cardholders can now digitize their Visa and Mastercard cards and enroll them to Google Pay, by the press of a button from within the mBanka app.

“Komercijalna Banka operates in a highly regulated and competitive environment and therefore requires the most secure and compliant technology that at the same time offers the best user experience. Introducing modern and innovative payment solutions and services, digitalization, IoT, as well as the creation of new products, is a continuous striving for Komercijalna Banka in order to serve the evolving needs of our client base. Leveraging the Entrust Digital Card Solution Issuer TSP hub and SDK was the right decision to accelerate the launch of Google Pay and to enable seamless card digitization into Google Wallet for our cardholders”, said Nikola Dzambazovski, Ph.D., Chief Sales and Development Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Komercijalna Banka AD Skopje.

“In partnership with Entrust, we are pioneering new avenues to transform digital banking for Komercijalna Banka’s customers. By enriching our core card issuance services with advanced digital payment solutions, we aim to deliver a seamless mix of innovation, security, and ease of use that not only meets but surpasses the digital expectations of the modern consumer." said Marin Ilovski, CEO at BCS North Macedonia.

“We are proud to help Komercijalna Banka with our Partner BCS Macedonia with its digital transformation, by integrating Entrust’s issuer TSP hub and the Digital Card Solution SDK into its banking app. This is a great use case for digital payment enablement, building on the core capabilities of Entrust’s central issuance solutions Komercijalna Banka already uses,” said Tony Ball, President of Payments & Identity at Entrust.

Additional Information:

Komercijalna Banka: Home page

BCS North Macedonia: Home page

Product page: Entrust Digital Card Solution

About Entrust

Entrust is an innovative leader in identity-centric security solutions, providing an integrated platform of scalable, AI-enabled security offerings. We enable organizations to safeguard their operations, evolve without compromise, and protect their interactions in an interconnected world – so they can transform their businesses with confidence. Entrust supports customers in 150+ countries and works with a global partner network. We are trusted by the world’s most trusted organizations. Learn more at www.entrust.com.