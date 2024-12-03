Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Upgrade Member Security, Elevate Digital Experience

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced its new partnership with Kokomo, Ind.-based Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union (Solidarity CFCU). Solidarity CFCU sought a platform provider that offered elevated security features and the ability to tightly integrate with its core provider, Corelation Keystone, to create a more seamless digital experience for its members.

After assessing multiple certified providers capable of real-time interaction with Keystone’s latest enhancements, Solidarity CFCU chose Mahalo Banking for its exceptional security features, intuitive design, and streamlined processes. The credit union highlighted Mahalo’s proactive approach to security, its user-friendly navigation, and the platform’s overall ease of use as essential elements that align with its commitment to member security and convenience.

Additionally, Mahalo’s digital donation platform resonated with Solidarity CFCU’s dedication to community service, providing members with the option to make charitable contributions directly through the digital banking platform, at any time.

“Our top priority is to provide our members with a secure, user-friendly digital experience,” said Amy Benner, CEO of Solidarity CFCU. “Mahalo is on the cutting-edge of security, and their dedication to staying ahead of emerging fraud threats makes us confident in our partnership decision. Their neurodiversity support, with options like colorblindness views and left- and right-hand modes, outshines other providers in terms of accessibility. We are thrilled about this new chapter and the positive impact it will bring to our members.”

Mahalo’s platform also offers simplified account and loan opening functionalities, which are critical features for Solidarity CFCU as it competes with digital-first neobanks to attract younger members. Benner added, “The look and feel is unique and will be much easier to navigate than our current solution. We understand our members’ needs and level of tech-savviness, and we are confident the transition to the Mahalo platform will be a seamless experience.”

This partnership allows Solidarity CFCU to adopt a progressive digital banking solution capable of keeping pace with modern security demands and member expectations. Mahalo Banking’s platform, tailored specifically for credit unions, intuitively addresses the needs of these institutions and their members. In response to the growing threat of credential-stuffing attacks, Mahalo developed its Credential Assurance Technology (C.A.T.), a robust safeguard that protects credit union data from fraud and enhances overall digital security. Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking technology also offers a diverse range of neurodiverse functionality intended to provide a consistent, accessible experience for all members, regardless of their unique needs.

“We are excited to support Solidarity CFCU’s vision for an elevated digital banking experience,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo Banking. “With rising fraud incidents across the industry, maintaining robust security measures is essential to safeguarding member accounts and data. Our team is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class platform that not only meets today’s security needs but also anticipates future challenges to ensure our credit union partners like Solidarity CFCU can safeguard against emerging threats and provide peace of mind for its members. We look forward to a partnership rooted in innovation and continuous growth that evolves alongside the credit union and its expanding membership base.”

About Solidarity CFCU

Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution committed to delivering high-quality financial services while supporting the communities it serves. Rooted in the principles of financial empowerment and community engagement, Solidarity provides a comprehensive range of products and services, including personal and business banking, loans, and savings solutions. With a focus on innovation, personalized service, and financial education, Solidarity aims to help its members achieve their financial goals and build a stronger future. For more information, visit solfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.