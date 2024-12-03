Bowman Awarded Illinois Tollway System Construction Management Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions and program management services to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, announced it has been awarded a multi-year assignment with the Illinois Tollway to provide systemwide, on-call construction management services.

Pursuant to the award, Bowman will provide phase III construction management services on an as-needed basis across the Illinois Tollway’s expansive 294-mile system. Services to be provided under the multi-year assignment include construction inspection and supervision for essential infrastructure projects such as bridge repairs, drainage improvements, pavement repairs and stream channel cross-section evaluations. In addition, Bowman will assist with geotechnical inspections, documentation management and design reviews.

“This assignment affirms Bowman’s reputation as a trusted partner with respect to the delivery of high-quality infrastructure solutions and program oversight to the Illinois Tollway,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We look forward to once again working with the Illinois Tollway in support of their commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable transportation network for the millions of travelers who depend on them. New awards like this from long-standing customers underscore the confidence we have expressed in our ability to generate meaningful organic growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Under the terms of the $5 million award, Illinois Tollway can issue task orders for individual projects as they are identified, providing Bowman with the ability to address specific priorities across the system in a timely and effective manner. Work under this initial award is scheduled to begin in 2025.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

