Affirm and PGIM Fixed Income Expand Partnership with Completion of Private Purchase of $500 Million in Loans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and PGIM Fixed Income, a Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) company and one of the largest global fixed income managers with $859 billion in assets under management, today announced that PGIM Fixed Income has completed an inaugural private purchase of $500 million in Affirm loans.

The transaction deepens Affirm’s partnership with PGIM Fixed Income, which manages a leading asset-based finance (“ABF”) platform and more than $120 billion in assets under management across public and private securitized credit*. Previously, PGIM Fixed Income invested in Affirm’s assets via the company’s public asset-backed securitizations. As a scaled and programmatic issuer, Affirm has issued 21 asset-backed securitizations totaling nearly $10 billion with participation from over 130 unique capital partners across institution types, including: alternative asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and banks.

" We are pleased to further invest in our partnership with Affirm as we selectively expand our origination relationships and identify investments that provide compelling risk-adjusted returns for our clients from partners that put the needs of their clients first,” said Edwin Wilches, Managing Director and Co-Head of Securitized Products at PGIM Fixed Income. “ As we see the pay-over-time industry growing, we believe that Affirm’s assets represent an attractive investment opportunity. We are excited to build a mutually beneficial long-term partnership that combines Affirm’s differentiated approach to managing credit with PGIM’s deep experience and established platform as an asset-based finance lender.”

“ Our differentiated approach to underwriting every transaction has enabled us to deliver consistently strong credit outcomes and attract some of the top investors in the world,” said Brooke Major-Reid, Chief Capital Officer at Affirm. “ We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with PGIM as we strengthen our funding platform and capitalize on our significant momentum. As one of the largest global asset managers with a meaningful third-party investor base, we believe that PGIM is an ideal partner to help Affirm advance our mission of delivering honest financial products that improve lives.”

Affirm empowers more than 19 million active consumers with a transparent and flexible way to pay over time without late or hidden fees. The company generated over $28 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the last twelve months ending September 30, 2024. With a diverse and durable funding model across multiple channels, Affirm has grown its total funding capacity by over 50% over the last two years to $16.8 billion as of September 30, 2024.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

About PGIM FIXED INCOME

PGIM Fixed Income, with $859 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, is a global asset manager offering active solutions across all fixed income markets. The company has offices in Newark, N.J., London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Munich, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. For more information, visit pgimfixedincome.com.

About PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). In 42 offices across 19 countries and jurisdictions, our more than 1,400 investment professionals serve both retail and institutional clients around the world.

As a leading global asset manager with $1.4 trillion in assets under management,* PGIM is built on a foundation of strength, stability, and disciplined risk management. Our multi-affiliate model allows us to deliver specialized expertise across key asset classes with a focused investment approach. This gives our clients a diversified suite of investment strategies and solutions with global depth and scale across public and private asset classes, including fixed income, equities, real estate, private credit, and other alternatives. For more information visit pgim.com.

*As of Sept. 30, 2024.

