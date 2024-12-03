Soluna Cloud Secures Deal with San Francisco Compute Company to Deliver Custom AI Cloud Solutions

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“Soluna” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, is proud to announce it has executed a Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with San Francisco Compute Company (“SF Compute”), a company building the first real-time compute trading platform for AI.

Under the newly signed MSA, Soluna will provide an initial 80 Nvidia H100 GPUs and potentially scale to 120 Nvidia H100 GPUs, from its state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure to SF Compute, enabling advanced computational capabilities for AI-driven applications. This agreement marks a significant milestone as SF Compute is the first customer to emerge from Soluna’s strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake, a partnership designed to bring scalable, sustainable AI cloud solutions to the market.

“Our partnership with SF Compute reflects Soluna's mission to deliver sustainable and efficient AI cloud solutions tailored to enterprise needs,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna. “We are excited to get this initial phase live and support these important workloads.”

Key Details of the Agreement:

Dedicated GPU Cluster: Soluna will provide a dedicated cluster of Nvidia H100 GPUs to SF Compute’s trading platform. The potential maximum revenue over one year will total $2.466 million. Expansion Option: SF Compute may expand to more GPUs as the platform grows. Variable Pricing: The agreement allows for a range of usage models for the cluster including hourly, monthly, and yearly usage of the cluster by SF Compute’s enterprise customers for the most demanding AI workloads. Customizable and Secure Solutions: The services include customizable options, robust security features, and compliance with global data privacy standards to meet SF Compute’s operational and technical needs. Support for Innovation: With Soluna’s advanced infrastructure, SF Compute will have the resources to develop and deploy AI applications while maintaining optimal performance and energy efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Soluna as one of the anchor suppliers for our real-time compute marketplace," said Ethan Anderson, COO of San Francisco Compute Company. "Their cutting-edge infrastructure and commitment to sustainable, high-performance computing make them an ideal partner as we build a platform that allows everyone from enterprises to individuals to access the compute resources they need."

SF Compute is scheduled to go live with the initial Nvidia H100 GPUs by the end of this week.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna’s pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute intensive applications. Soluna’s proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions, and superior returns. To learn more visit solunacomputing.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @SolunaHoldings.

About San Francisco Compute Company

San Francisco Compute Company (SF Compute) is building the first real-time compute market tailored for artificial intelligence workloads. SF Compute enables everyone from startups to enterprises to seamlessly access, trade, and deploy high-performance compute resources for their most demanding applications. SF Compute is dedicated to creating an efficient and dynamic marketplace for compute resources, unlocking flexibility and scalability, as well as real-time price discovery. For more information, visit sfcompute.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @sfcompute.