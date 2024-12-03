Kestra Private Wealth Services Adds $427 Million Arc Private Wealth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the addition of Arc Private Wealth to its platform. The firm offers customized solutions, including wealth management, retirement planning, and more, to its client base.

With multiple locations in Northwest Ohio – including Oregon, Ohio, Waterville, Ohio, and Upper Sandusky, Ohio – Arc Private Wealth is joining Kestra PWS with founders Dave Riggenbach, Adam Lublin, Amy Fredritz and Dylan Clement at the helm, collectively bringing over 40 years of expertise to the wealth management space. In addition to its four founders, the team includes five support staff.

The team, which oversees over $400 million in client assets, draws from a comprehensive suite of services and offerings to create a personalized and unique client experience.

By partnering with Kestra PWS, Arc Private Wealth gains access to its full-service support model. While Kestra PWS oversees the firm’s transition to an independent business, Arc plans to focus on strengthening and building its relationships with clients.

“We prioritize client relationships, and when going independent, we were looking for a partner firm that shares these values,” said Dave Riggenbach, Co-Founder and Wealth Advisor at Arc Private Wealth. “By joining Kestra PWS, we’re able to serve our clients with a high-touch, white-glove experience and provide them access to high quality investment platforms and products.”

“We are committed to supporting our partners in achieving their goals of growth and independence,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “In Arc Private Wealth, we see a blend of harmonious relationships and dedication to a personalized experience that reflects our devotion to excellence. We look forward to welcoming them to the Kestra PWS community and the broader Kestra network.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.