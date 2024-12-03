Mensura Advises Tri-State Painting, Inc. in its sale to Muehlhan Surface Protection, Inc.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mensura Capital, LLC ("Mensura") today announced that it advised Tri-State Painting, Inc. ("TSI” or the "Company") on its sale to Muehlhan Surface Protection, Inc., the US subsidiary of Muehlhan Holding GmbH (together and separately “Muehlhan”). Now joined with Muehlhan’s Industrial Services Group, TSI will remain an entity operated by current management, although with the operational, technical and financial strength of Muehlhan. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

TSI (est. 1978) has evolved from a bridge painter into a broad-based industrial and infrastructure enterprise providing access and containment, surface preparation, metalizing, and painting services. Clients include Departments of Transportation, prime contractors, industrial facility owners/operators, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), the U.S. Coast Guard, wind turbine installers, private and public shipyards, and others. TSI is affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, providing nationwide access to an otherwise-limited pool of qualified labor.

Founded in 1881, Muehlhan possesses an array of fundamental and technologically advanced capabilities. Muehlhan’s markets include commercial and governmental maritime, renewable energy, and industrial and infrastructure markets. The portfolio includes surface treatment, maintenance, welding and mechanical insulation, inspection, access and scaffolding, and passive fire protection. Services are comprehensive and tailored to clients by highly skilled professionals, equipped to handle projects of any size and complexity. Supporting a client-centric approach, Muehlhan has a dedicated R&D department serving as an in-house innovation lab, turning ideas into breakthroughs for its clients. Muehlhan is Europe’s surface protection and coatings market leader.

Muehlhan is a platform portfolio investment of One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm focused on industrial healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe. OEP has extensive experience in industrial services enterprises and markets.

Mensura recommended Muehlhan, because of its expressed US strategic expansion goals, executive management, and Muehlhan and OEP’s combined resources. Mensura found that Muehlhan executed the transaction in a forthright and efficient manner.

Mensura is an investment bank serving maritime and related industries across extended commercial and governmental supply chains. Mensura employs a complete M&A management model that puts its clients on equal or better professional footing with institutional market participants in entrepreneurial-focused, tailored, controlled, and exclusive processes, pairing clients with buyers and investors with the greatest probability of achieving its clients’ current and future value objectives. Mensura designs and implements strategic M&A processes, realizing a near-perfect rate of success ushering in transformational wealth for its clients. Mensura’s name is derived from an approach to life of "measured risk" (Latin: Mensura Sortis), better assuring that value is achieved, while reducing transactional risks through tightly managed and coordinated processes.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to TSI. Gravel & Shea PC provided legal counsel to Muehlhan.

Securities transactions are made through Mensura Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.mensuracapital.com.