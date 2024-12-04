e.l.f. Beauty to Screen New Episode of Show Your(s)e.l.f. Featuring Viktoria Modesta with Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is proud to debut the new episode of its acclaimed Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series, featuring the visionary bionic pop artist Viktoria Modesta. This latest episode will screen on Dec. 5 at the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach, marking another milestone in e.l.f.’s ambition to celebrate self-expression, inclusivity and the power of resilience. e.l.f. and Tribeca Festival will come together to show what’s possible at the intersection of art, beauty and film.

The Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series was created to shine a spotlight on inspirational role models who have overcome adversity to bring more positivity, inclusivity and accessibility into the world. Each episode stars an incredible individual who redefines beauty and empowers others to do the same.

The new episode introduces Modesta, an avant-garde performance artist, singer and innovator whose journey of resilience and reinvention is nothing short of extraordinary. After enduring countless surgeries in her youth due to a congenital leg condition, Modesta chose to have her leg amputated as a teenager—a bold decision that transformed her life. Through her groundbreaking artistry, she challenges societal norms, turning her prosthetic leg into a powerful symbol of self-expression and limitless potential.

“Viktoria is a beacon of empowerment, pushing boundaries and unapologetically embracing her beauty to inspire others to reimagine their own possibilities,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “She embodies everything the Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series stands for—bold disruption, a kind heart, and limitless potential. Her story inspires us all to celebrate individuality and beauty in all its forms.”

Reflecting on her journey, Modesta shared: “When I wore a diamond prosthetic to the 2012 Paralympics, I realized the power of owning your story. You can start a new version of yourself every day. It takes courage, but it’s transformative. Your potential is limitless—you just have to visualize it and take action. Being part of the Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series is so meaningful because it celebrates breaking boundaries and embracing the beauty of what makes us different.”

Modesta joins a lineup of inspiring individuals from previous episodes, including Anastasia Pagonis, a blind swimmer and mental health advocate and Chella Man, a deaf, genderqueer artist who redefines self-expression.

The episode will screen at Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach, marking e.l.f.’s continued work with the Tribeca Festival. The event will feature a screening of Show Your(s)e.l.f. followed by a retrospective screening of the iconic film The Birdcage, celebrating the shared themes of self-expression and authenticity. A trailer of Modesta’s episode was shown earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival.

"Tribeca believes that authentic, heart-changing storytelling exists within the world of brands and deserves to be celebrated,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises cofounder and CEO. “And this is why we’re thrilled to showcase the latest episode of the Show Your(s)e.l.f. documentary series at our third annual Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach. Viktoria’s story is truly inspiring, and we’re honored to play a part in bringing it to wider audiences."

To celebrate Modesta’s accomplishments and create pathways for others, e.l.f. is donating to nonprofit organizations that are meaningful to Modesta including: AstroAccess, a project dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in human space exploration by paving the way for disabled astronauts, Amputee Coalition, which supports, educates and advocates for those impacted by limb loss and limb difference and KEEN Los Angeles, which empowers youth with disabilities and trains volunteer coaches for participation in non-competitive programs of physical activity and fun, supporting the overall health and well-being of all participants.

e.l.f. and OBERLAND, the company’s agency for purpose-driven work, created the Show Your(s)e.l.f. film series to bring to life e.l.f.’s purpose to stand with every eye, lip, face, paw and fin.

Watch the new episode of Show Your(s)e.l.f. on e.l.f. Cosmetics’ YouTube channel [here] and join the conversation by following e.l.f. on its social channels: Instagram, Twitch and TikTok.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, committed to positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern. e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by our superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty has double Cruelty Free certifications from both Leaping Bunny and PETA, offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, and proudly stands as the first beauty company to achieve Fair Trade certification across our supply chain. A kind heart is at the center of our ethos: We donate 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com