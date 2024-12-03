Airdrop Gaming and Logitech G Partner to Bring an Immersive Experience to Gamers That Are Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Logitech G partnered with Airdrop Gaming, a pioneering technology company specializing in accessible gaming solutions. Airdrop Gaming’s new Audio Radar solution enables deaf and hard of hearing gamers to “see the sound” by visualizing directional audio events in games. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and a leading innovator in gaming technology, today announced a partnership with Airdrop Gaming, a pioneering technology company specializing in accessible gaming solutions. Airdrop Gaming’s new Audio Radar solution enables deaf and hard of hearing gamers to “see the sound” by visualizing directional audio events in games. As a part of the partnership, Logitech G will sell the Audio Radar solution on its website at www.logitechg.com.

Airdrop Gaming is the first partner in Logitech's new Start-Up for Good initiative, a pilot program dedicated to helping companies that are creating positive social impact bring their solutions to market. As part of the program, Airdrop Gaming leveraged Logitech’s mentorship, resources, and global platform to accelerate the development of its groundbreaking Audio Radar visual sound solution for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

“Partnering with Logitech G represents a significant step toward reshaping the gaming landscape for players who are deaf and hard of hearing,” said Timothy Murphy, CEO of Airdrop Gaming. “Their expertise and dedication to innovation helped us elevate our technology and expand our reach to more gamers.”

The patented Audio Radar system translates in-game audio events, such as footsteps or directional gunfire, into visual cues with six high-performance RGBW LED light bars, allowing you to see the direction of sounds. This technology enables players who are deaf and hard of hearing to engage with games on an even playing field. Logitech G, renowned for its high-performance gaming gear, shares Airdrop Gaming’s commitment to making gaming accessible to everyone.

“Gaming is at its best when it’s inclusive,” said Ujesh Desai, General Manager of Logitech G. “Our partnership with Airdrop Gaming aligns with our mission to empower all gamers with gear that lets them perform at their highest level. I love the Audio Radar solution and what it provides.”

About Airdrop Gaming

Airdrop Gaming is a technology company dedicated to creating inclusive gaming experiences through innovative visual sound solutions. Its flagship product, Audio Radar, enables players to see what they can’t hear, Audio Radar is opening new doors for gamers worldwide.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

