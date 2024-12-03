Trex Company Teams With Alexandria Moulding to Expand Canadian Reach

WINCHESTER, Va. & ALEXANDRIA, Ont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, has announced the expansion of its distribution network in Canada with Alexandria Moulding. The leading North American manufacturer and distributor of mouldings, millwork and decorative building products, will bring the brand’s premium decking and railing products to a broader range of Canadian retailers, homeowners and contractors.

Alexandria Moulding, a Specialty Building Products (SBP) brand, brings a wealth of sales, marketing and supply chain expertise to the partnership. SBP is a leading provider of building materials in North America, with a deep understanding of the market and a commitment to delivering high-quality products.

“We are excited to team with Alexandria Moulding to bring Trex’s innovative products to a wider audience in Canada,” said Bret Martz, Group Vice President, North American Professional Sales for Trex Company. “Alexandria Moulding’s strong reputation and extensive distribution network will help us expand our reach of innovative decking and railing products to more consumers and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Trex,” said Chris Gerhard, Executive Vice President of SBP. “By combining Trex’s high-quality products with our strong distribution network, we can provide more coverage to the Canadian market with the best possible outdoor living solutions.”

This move marks a significant step forward for Trex as it continues to expand its presence in the Canadian market. By working with Alexandria Moulding, Trex is able to offer a wider range of products and services, making it easier than ever to create beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor living spaces.

Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. For more information, visit Trex.com. To learn more about Alexandria Moulding, go to AlexandriaMoulding.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world's #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry's strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va. For more information, visit Trex.com.

About Alexandria Moulding

Alexandria Moulding is a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of mouldings, millwork and decorative building products. With a wide range of products and a strong commitment to quality, Alexandria Moulding is a trusted partner for retailers, homeowners and contractors. For more information, visit alexandriamoulding.com.