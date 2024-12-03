JEA Enhances Customer Experience With Innovative KUBRA Solutions

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is thrilled to provide JEA with cutting-edge technology solutions to elevate customer experience and service efficiency. KUBRA's involvement in multiple successful implementations for the Florida-based municipal utility has significantly contributed to the company's achievements toward this goal. These new initiatives include launching a customer-centric mobile app, KUBRA iMobile™, upgrading to Storm Center™ 5, expanding capabilities in Notifi® 4, and a bill redesign.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with JEA in delivering these game-changing solutions," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO at KUBRA. "Our long-standing relationship with JEA is a testament to our shared commitment to putting customers first and creating exceptional experiences. JEA has been a trailblazer among utility companies, leveraging KUBRA’s solutions to boost efficiency and delight customers—and we’re proud to play a part in their success story!"

KUBRA iMobile: Unified Customer Experience

JEA’s new iMobile app, My JEA, integrates billing, payments, alerts, and outage reporting into a single platform. Designed for residential and commercial customers, the app consolidates these services for convenience and accessibility. Customers can view, manage, and pay their bills directly from the app, simplifying the payment process. Real-time updates inform customers about account changes and service disruptions. Quick reporting and real-time updates on service outages improve responsiveness and transparency.

Storm Center 5: Enhanced Reliability and Security

JEA has upgraded to the Storm Center 5 platform, a multi-tenant SaaS solution on the AWS Cloud. This upgrade brings many benefits, including automatic upgrades and enhancements, improved scalability and disaster recovery, enhanced security, and reduced operating costs. A new Spanish-language map supports the needs of JEA’s diverse customer base.

Notifi: Advanced Communication Capabilities

JEA’s transition to Notifi 4 introduces powerful new features, including two-way SMS conversations through natural language processing, which facilitate effortless customer communication. This upgrade enables single sign-on (SSO), simplifying user access across multiple systems and Spanish language support to better serve JEA’s Spanish-speaking customers.

Bill Redesign: A Modernized Bill Experience

KUBRA’s modernization of JEA's bill design enhances the brand and supports JEA’s goals of more streamlined processes, reduced costs, and boosted productivity. Collaboration between JEA's technology services department and KUBRA’s design and solution delivery teams ensured a smooth transition to the new bill format. KUBRA’s strong industry experience and design expertise, combined with real-time feedback from JEA's customers, refined the new design for a superior customer experience. JEA is pleased with the quick implementation turnaround and appreciates the elevated visibility into pulling reports and other self-serve tools for report tracking and creation. Customers expressed positive feedback, noting their satisfaction with the new colors and layout of the bill design. Watch Sheila Pressley, Chief Customer Experience Officer at JEA, highlight the new look for JEA customer bills here. For more details on understanding the new bill, please visit JEA's bill explanation page at jea.com/yourbill.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Our extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About JEA

JEA is a municipal utility providing safe, reliable, and affordable services to more than one million residents across four Northeast Florida counties. JEA is not owned by investors and does not earn a profit. It was created by the City of Jacksonville to meet the electricity and water needs of those who live in Jacksonville and surrounding communities. JEA’s 2,200-plus workforce is dedicated to meeting customer needs, both today and for generations to come, while protecting our precious natural resources and supporting our region’s growth and economic development. Learn more at https://www.jea.com.