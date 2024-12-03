Ideal Living Announces All AquaTru Water Purifiers Now Certified to Remove Microplastics

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ideal Living, the company behind AquaTru and AirDoctor, today announced that its AquaTru water purifiers are now tested and certified by IAPMO to remove microplastics from tap water.

Microplastics from plastic waste and industrial processes can infiltrate water supplies, posing potential health risks to people everywhere. New research from the AAMC shows that microplastics have been found throughout the human body and are prevalent in vital organs like the heart, kidneys, brain, and liver.

While the long-term impacts of microplastics on human health are still forthcoming, several studies have found associations between microplastics and a range of health issues, from obesity to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Alarmingly, reports also link microplastics to hormone disruption, insulin resistance, cognitive concerns, decreased reproductive health, and even cancer.

But now, with AquaTru tested and certified by IAPMO to NSF standards, people can trust that water purified with the AquaTru filtration system is clean, healthy, and free from 84 harmful contaminants, including microplastics.

“We really have to take proactive steps as individuals to make sure that we reduce the amount of contaminants in the water we drink,” said Peter Spiegel, founder and co-CEO of Ideal Living. “At Ideal Living, our goal is to positively impact people’s health on a foundational level. Having a really good multi-stage reverse osmosis water purifier in your home takes the guesswork out of contaminants in water, so you know the water you’re drinking is pure.”

AquaTru’s advanced purifiers are engineered to remove microplastics and deliver water purity beyond that of traditional filters with NSF certification to validate their performance.

Many people may be surprised to know that the microplastics we’re drinking go far beyond just our tap water. Consumers should be aware of the potential risks of microplastics in plastic bottled water and even a lot of filtered water. Thankfully, there's now a way to significantly reduce the intake of microplastics and other harmful contaminants found in water: How to Get Microplastics Out of Your Water.

AquaTru’s Peter Spiegel recently made waves in the media with his appearance on The Dr. Gundry Podcast, where he unpacked the hidden dangers of microplastics, their impact on health, and effective ways to protect yourself and your family from contaminants in water. Spiegel and Dr. Steven Gundry, renowned former heart surgeon and author, explore steps individuals can take to reduce their exposure to microplastics and other harmful contaminants, like “forever chemicals” (PFAS).

About Ideal Living

Ideal Living believes in providing everyone access to pure water, clean air, and a solid foundation for wellness. With a focus on wellness solutions, Ideal Living develops innovative products that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. From advanced water and air purification systems to lifestyle accessories, Ideal Living offers a range of solutions to enhance every aspect of daily life — whether at home, work, school, the gym, or on vacation. For more information, visit www.idealliving.com.