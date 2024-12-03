GROW with SAP on AWS to Simplify Cloud ERP Deployment

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced GROW with SAP on AWS, which will allow customers of all sizes to rapidly deploy SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution while leveraging the reliability, security, and scalability of the world’s most broadly adopted cloud. The collaboration will simplify and accelerate the adoption of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and unlock new generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovation for customers. This expands on the two companies’ longstanding joint commitment to help customers transform their businesses and establishes AWS as the first cloud provider to offer the GROW with SAP solution through its cloud marketplace.

ERP solutions provide organizations with a centralized platform for optimizing and automating functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain, and customer service with end-to-end visibility into all critical aspects of the business. Historically, these deployments required high upfront costs to provision hardware and software licenses, as well as burdensome change management processes to adapt workflows around mission-critical operations. GROW with SAP is a software-as-a-service solution that helps customers adopt cloud ERP quickly. Unlike on-premises deployments, customers who deploy GROW with SAP on AWS will benefit from simplified and reduced deployment time–from years to months–with no upfront provisioning or licensing costs. Customers also benefit from one unified bill, the opportunity to use their existing AWS credits and commitments, and the availability, flexibility, and scalability of the cloud.

GROW with SAP will make it easier for customers to streamline business operations to better serve their end users and build secure generative AI applications by combining their SAP data with AWS industry-leading generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock. Available through the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), and directly on AWS, Amazon Bedrock offers a broad selection of foundation models from leading AI companies, such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI, Stability AI, and Amazon. These capabilities will complement Joule, SAP's generative AI copilot, which works across SAP business applications.

“ For more than 16 years, we’ve worked to empower thousands of customers to transform their businesses through seamless integration of SAP solutions with AWS,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Specialists and Partners at AWS. “ We were the first cloud provider certified to support the SAP portfolio, and GROW with SAP on AWS represents our shared commitment to continuing to make it easy to realize the benefits of cloud ERP."

“ Our collaboration with AWS will provide customers of all sizes a simplified path to deploy cloud ERP with powerful automation and insights via Joule embedded across our business applications,” said Muhammad Alam, member of the executive board of SAP SE, SAP Product Engineering. “ Today’s announcement will allow customers to transform in the cloud more easily with the proven security, reliability, and availability of AWS. By using Amazon Bedrock via the generative AI Hub from SAP, customers can unlock even more business AI innovation.”

GROW with SAP on AWS will leverage the AWS Nitro System, a collection of hardware and software components designed to provide high performance, availability, privacy, and security for cloud-based workloads. This allows customers to confidently run their critical SAP ERP applications in the cloud with enhanced performance, reliability, and data protection, and without the constraints of traditional hardware configurations. Additionally, GROW with SAP on AWS will take advantage of AWS Graviton chips, which use up to 60% less energy than comparable Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances for the same performance.

GROW with SAP on AWS builds on the success the two companies have achieved with the RISE with SAP solution, helping thousands of customers, including Fortune 500 companies such as BBC, Hyundai, Moderna, and Zurich Insurance Group, combine the strength of SAP and AWS for complex, mission critical workloads.

“ Making GROW with SAP available in AWS Marketplace will unlock tremendous opportunities for us to accelerate widespread customer adoption of SAP cloud ERP infused with embedded business AI capabilities," said Steve Niesman, executive vice president & president, Americas region, at NTT DATA Business Solutions. " The combination of SAP's proven cloud ERP solutions combined with the security, reliability, and scalability of AWS, plus the integration of cutting-edge generative AI solutions and services, will empower customers with significant productivity gains and the ability to innovate and thrive in the digital age.”

GROW with SAP on AWS is planned to be available through AWS Marketplace in the coming months. Customers can explore GROW with SAP and other SAP solutions in AWS Marketplace at aws.amazon.com/sap/grow.

