TaskUs and Red Points Announce Strategic Partnership To Enable Comprehensive Protection Against Digital Fraud and Counterfeits

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, and Red Points, the leading provider in AI brand protection solutions, announced their strategic partnership today. Together, they combine Financial Crime and Compliance and Trust & Safety expertise with the world’s most widely used brand protection technology to safeguard organizations from digital fraud and intellectual property (IP) violations—a growing issue linked to an estimated $2 trillion in losses annually.

Through the partnership, TaskUs and Red Points offer clients an end-to-end digital protection system that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and human talent to defend users against counterfeit items, brand impersonations, fake accounts, and irregular credentials. This fraudulent activity can damage a brand’s reputation and value, erode trust from brand distributors, and decrease customer loyalty.

End-to-end AI-driven Digital Protection

The combined solution leverages the TaskUs signature AI+Human-in-the-loop framework and Red Points’ advanced detection and enforcement technology to create an adaptive feedback loop for fraud detection and prevention.

Initial AI-enabled detection monitors and processes millions of data points to find potential fraudulent activity. AI and human talent aid in logo and image recognition, optical character recognition (OCR) scanning and forensics to locate potentially violating content. The protection system also enables enforcement, which includes sending takedown requests to the platforms and websites that host violating content. The system then monitors infringing links and conducts a daily discovery search for future fraudulent content.

Driving Tangible Client Impact

The partnership aims to provide business impact across multiple areas. These include:

With the combination of Red Points technology suite and TaskUs marketplace Trust & Safety expertise, clients can access advanced, automated tools for detecting, removing, and preventing counterfeiting, piracy, and other forms of IP infringement. This gives brands a more proactive way to manage threats across digital channels and marketplaces. Strengthened Trust and Safety: For brands relying on TaskUs for trust and safety services, this partnership enables TaskUs and Red Points to identify and address counterfeit goods and digital IP violations faster and more accurately, helping maintain customer trust and brand integrity. This also allows brands to comply with multiple privacy and safety regulations, such as the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

Automation and AI-powered brand protection tools from Red Points allow for a quicker and more scalable response. This is particularly valuable for clients dealing with high volumes of IP violations, enabling them to defend their brand faster and more comprehensively. Reduced Costs: The AI+Human-in-the-loop approach lowers operational costs and enables clients to allocate resources to other strategic priorities.

TaskUs and Red Points clients leveraging this end-to-end solution have already experienced significant positive results. The solution has helped to detect counterfeit items and other IP infringements that put over $500m in potential revenue at risk.

“This partnership and digital protection service comes at the perfect time as counterfeit and IP violations are surging,” said Phil Tomlinson, SVP, Global Offerings at TaskUs. “We believe our extensive knowledge of the marketplace and solution pair perfectly with Red Points’ industry-leading brand protection technology. This partnership further underscores our continued commitment to helping our clients achieve business success while maintaining brand integrity.”

“We are thrilled to partner with TaskUs, a collaboration that reflects our shared commitment to innovation and advancing digital safety,” said Laura Urquizu, CEO & President of Red Points. “Through our intuitive AI platform and the unique AI+Human-in-the-loop framework by TaskUs, clients will be able to leverage a one-of-a-kind, end-to-end solution that diligently guards against fraud while allowing them to remain focused on business goals.”

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 54,800 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

About Red Points

Red Points is the world’s most widely used solution against counterfeits, brand impersonation, and piracy. Over 1,300 organizations trust Red Points’ platform to protect consumers across all digital channels—marketplaces, websites, social media, ads, apps, domains, and more.

Today, while AI is aggravating the speed and reach of brand infringements, it is also the strongest ally against them. Red Points’ predictive models are trained on over 2.7 billion monthly data points, representing the largest brand protection dataset ever gathered. In a time when data defines AI’s reliability, Red Points’ edge is the unparalleled precision of their results. Born in Barcelona, and based in New York, Salt Lake City and Beijing, Red Points leads the way in safeguarding brands with technology and protecting consumers worldwide.