Infogain Joins the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program

LOS GATOS, Calif. & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain, a leader in digital customer experience engineering, based in Silicon Valley, today announced that it is now part of the Strategic Partnerships Program (SPP) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This marks a significant milestone for Infogain and underlines its commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation in the travel and airline sector.

As a member in IATA’s SPP, Infogain will leverage its expertise and domain knowledge to support airlines, Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), and travel agencies as they evolve in the direction of Offers and Orders. With its keen focus on the future of this new world of travel, Infogain sees itself as a major contender for this transformative movement in the airline sector, where it can provide cutting-edge solutions required by the industry, making a significant impact in this space.

“We are thrilled to join IATA’s SPP to drive innovation and progress for the airline industry. This partnership represents a major step forward for Infogain as we continue to shape the future of the travel and airline sector and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of Offers and Orders capabilities. We are committed to ensuring that airline, GDSs, and agencies are well equipped to meet the demands of the modern travel landscape,” said Yashveer Singh, Senior Vice President, Travel & Market Unit Head, Infogain.

“We welcome Infogain to the IATA Strategic Partnerships Program. Through Infogain’s participation in IATA’s SPP, they contribute to the aviation industry through access to innovative solutions as part for the evolution to Modern Retailing,” said Frederic Leger, Senior Vice President, Commercial Products and Services, IATA.

With a history spanning over 70 years, IATA is the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing some 330 airlines over 80% of global air traffic.

The IATA Strategic Partnerships Program encompasses over 450 partners worldwide, fostering collaboration to enhance aviation practices and technologies. The program focuses on more than 30 areas of involvement , covering a wide range of industry activities.

About Infogain

Infogain is a leader in digital customer experience engineering based in Silicon Valley. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. It accelerates experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About IATA

Notes for Editors: