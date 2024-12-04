Golub Capital Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the NYU Impact Investment Fund, a Joint Venture with NYU Stern School of Business, NYU Wagner and NYU Abu Dhabi

NEW YORK & ABU DHABI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golub Capital today announced a three-year partnership with the New York University Impact Investment Fund (“NIIF”), a student-led venture that drives impact capital toward early-stage social enterprises and provides students at NYU Stern, NYU Wagner and NYU Abu Dhabi with hands-on experience in managing an impact investing fund.

The partnership will establish the Golub Capital Social Impact Investment Education Fund, which will support NIIF’s experiential education activities.

“We are excited to partner with the NYU Impact Investment Fund in expanding its innovative approach to making a positive impact on communities in which we work and live,” said Lawrence Golub, CEO of Golub Capital. “For us, this partnership also represents our continued commitment in Abu Dhabi, as part of our Firm’s global expansion efforts.”

“We are delighted to partner with Golub Capital to help train the next generation of impact investors,” said Andrea Armeni, NYU Professor and NIIF Faculty Advisor. “The support of Golub Capital through the Golub Capital Social Impact Investment Education Fund at NYU reinforces the power of collaboration between industry leaders, academic institutions and the community as a lever for positive change.”

The Golub Capital Social Impact Education Fund is the latest in a series of Golub Capital initiatives aimed at supporting nonprofits. The Firm recently launched the Golub Capital Nonprofit Board Fellows Network with seven leading business schools, including NYU Stern, to train students to become impactful nonprofit board members. Golub Capital also sponsors Golub Capital Social Impact Labs at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, and Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. Each Golub Capital Social Impact Lab focuses on a different way to improve nonprofit effectiveness, particularly in underserved communities.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of October 1, 2024, Golub Capital had over 1,000 employees and over $70 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About the NYU Impact Investment Fund

The NYU Impact Investment Fund (“NIIF” or the “Fund”) is a student-led impact investment fund that is part of an interdisciplinary experiential course at NYU. Launched in 2017, NIIF unites a diverse group of students from NYU Wagner School of Public Service, NYU Stern School of Business, and NYU Abu Dhabi who are committed to impact investing. As an experiential course, NIIF acts as a springboard for placing emerging professionals in competitive impact fund management roles globally. NIIF associates gain experience in sourcing enterprises, theory-of-change analysis, financial and legal due diligence, the investment committee process, deal structuring and documentation, stakeholder presentations, and impact measurement, while driving catalytic capital toward high-impact companies.