Vision RNG Announces 25 Year Gas Agreement with Greenwood County South Carolina Landfill

CANONSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision RNG (VRNG) has announced a long-term gas rights agreement to purchase raw landfill gas (LFG) from the Greenwood County South Carolina landfill located in Greenwood South Carolina. The agreement could be as long as 25 years. A natural byproduct of decomposing landfill waste, LFG is typically collected and flared to burn off the methane it contains as required by regulators. However, collecting and converting the methane present in LFG into a cleaner, renewable fuel is intended to serve as a solution to reduce the need for combustion of new fossil fuels.

Vision RNG personnel will work with county and landfill personnel over the next 12 months to optimize the existing gas collection and control system (GCCS) to determine the amount of gas available. This will determine the type of project that the landfill could support, either an RNG (Renewable Natural Gas) project, or a power production project. If RNG is produced, it will be used by various customers across the U.S. for transportation fuel and other sustainable purposes. If power is produced, it will be sold directly to the local grid operator.

“We are delighted to be partnered with Greenwood County on this project,” Vision RNG CEO Bill Johnson says. “As our portfolio of landfill gas projects continues to expand, we are making a real impact on reducing methane emissions, capturing that wasted greenhouse gas and putting it to good use.”

Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates: "Greenwood County is proud to partner with Vision RNG on this long-term agreement. By capturing methane from our landfill and converting it into renewable energy, we are taking meaningful action that makes sense both environmentally and economically. We look forward to seeing the positive effects of this project for many years to come."

About Vision RNG: Vision RNG, supported by Vision Ridge Partners is a leading developer, owner, and operator of LFG to RNG facilities. VRNG has assembled a team of industry leaders and talent focused on using and maximizing the benefit of using LFG for our partners on both the landfill side as well as the off-take site. To learn more, visit www.VisionRNG.com.