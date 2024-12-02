Envision Credit Union Enhances Self-Service Banking Through Expanded NCR Atleos Relationship

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Tallahassee, Fla.-based Envision Credit Union (“Envision CU”) has deepened its relationship with Atleos, selecting Atleos’ ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) and ITM as a Service (ITMaaS) solution to streamline operations within the self-service banking channel.

Envision CU has been serving communities across North Florida and South Georgia for 70 years. An aging ATM fleet and internal resource constraints prompted the credit union to reimagine how it approached self-service banking, looking for a way to enhance internal efficiencies and drive member satisfaction. Envision CU also wanted to utilize its ATMs for business continuity and exceptional customer service when its members need access to cash and essential financial services most, during the annual hurricane season. With the extended relationship, Envision CU will offload the burden of ATM fleet hardware, software, logical security, installation, maintenance, cash management and processing to the proven experts at Atleos, reducing complexities and improving the member experience.

“At Envision CU, our goal is to help members improve their financial well-being and support them through every stage. A critical component of this is offering self-service banking options that are reliable, secure and robust,” said Kendall King, Deposit Services Manager at Envision CU. “Not only will we meet and exceed these expectations by expanding our relationship with Atleos, but we will also be able to streamline processes, enhance compliance and benefit from a more predictable cost structure.”

Envision CU utilizes Atleos’ ATM Management Platform (AMP) Interactive Services to deliver a connected experience across ATMs/ITMs and other consumer touchpoints. Additionally, Envision CU participates in Atleos’ Allpoint Network, providing members with more surcharge-free ATM options.

“With our expanded collaboration, Envision CU is making the necessary investments to ensure that their self-service banking channel remains innovative, intuitive and impactful,” explained Steven Nogalo, general manager of North America for Atleos. “At the same time, they are simplifying internal operations and driving efficiencies. We look forward to continuing our work with Envision CU, modernizing their fleet and expanding self-service financial access.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

