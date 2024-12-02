Wiz Defend Offering Debuts with Tamnoon as a Launch Partner

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tamnoon, a leader in Managed Cloud Security Remediation, today announced its status as a launch partner for Wiz Defend. The new solution from Wiz draws upon the power of Wiz Integration Network (WIN) partners to better detect and respond to cloud threats in real time. Tamnoon was selected as a launch partner due to its leading Managed Cloud Security Remediation capabilities, seamlessly integrating with Wiz Defend to empower customers and their SOC/Incident Response teams.

The WIN platform enables bi-directional sharing of security findings across the cloud security ecosystem comprised of hundreds of industry-leading partners like Tamnoon that help mutual customers gain security insight and visibility. With the introduction of Wiz Defend, Wiz is now extending its value to SOC and IR teams for better preparation, investigation, detection, and response to cloud incidents.

WIN enables mutual customers of Tamnoon and Wiz to receive the following benefits:

Enhanced Cloud Visibility: Wiz’s agentless scanning gives teams immediate visibility into all workloads and cloud services, ensuring no security issues are missed across their infrastructure. Combining this visibility with AI-driven, human-verified managed cloud security from Tamnoon allows customers to bring down critical threats faster than ever.

Reduced Alert Fatigue: Wiz Issues combine toxic risk combinations that lead to open attack paths, helping teams identify what to prioritize and fix. Tamnoon enriches all Wiz Issues with proactive, human, and AI-driven investigation, correlating current and past alerts and factoring in information about critical assets, ownership, encryption, public exposure, and more. To enhance the collaboration between security and engineering, Tamnoon offers curated, highly relevant remediation playbooks that facilitate quick handover between teams, closing the loop on the original issues.

Cloud Exposure Remediation: The integration automates the remediation of Wiz Issues by leveraging Tamnoon's managed cloud remediation that allows for safe and scalable remediation and ongoing incident response monitoring, including exposure reduction SLAs and KPIs for continuous improvement — all driving critical cloud threats and exposures to zero within months.

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations seeking to eliminate blind spots and telemetry gaps in order to improve cloud incident response readiness, multi-cloud threat detection, investigation, and threat hunting.

“By combining Wiz's advanced CNAPP capabilities with Tamnoon's expert-curated prioritization, investigation and remediation playbooks, organizations can effectively tackle cloud misconfigurations and enhance their security posture at scale, safely reducing critical threat exposures to near zero,” said Marina Segal, CEO, Tamnoon. “We are excited and proud to be a Wiz Defend launch partner, expanding on our strategic partnership and demonstrating our commitment to continuous reduction of cloud threats and exposures for our joint customers.”

“WIN partners are key to the success of Wiz Defend,” said Oron Noah, VP Product Extensibility & Partnerships, Wiz. “Customers want agility, choice, and to work with the best of the best – thanks to WIN, they get it in one place while also reinventing threat detection in the cloud. All of us at Wiz are immeasurably grateful for the amazing work of these partners as they tackle real security challenges and innovate at scale.”

About Tamnoon

Tamnoon is the Managed Cloud Security Remediation service focused on mitigating cloud security risks. A unique fusion of Human Intelligence (HI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that helps cloud security teams achieve 90% exposure reduction in 10% of the time and effort, while keeping developers happy. Visit Tamnoon at https://tamnoon.io/.

About Wiz

Wiz is on a mission to transform cloud security for customers – which include 35% of the Fortune 100 – by empowering them to embrace a new cloud operating model. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) delivers full-stack visibility, accurate risk prioritization, and enhanced business agility. The result? More context with less noise, so that security teams can focus their time on what matters most.