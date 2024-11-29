Orano: Signature of Contracts with Japanese Customers Lead to Improved 2024 Financial Outlook

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Orano and its Japanese partners signed on November 29, 2024 several contracts to return all waste to Japan still stored at the Orano la Hague plant.

In accordance with the terms of the contracts, the equivalent in mass and radioactivity of this waste contained in the used fuel elements must be returned to Japan, a solution authorized by the French administration on November 27, 2024.

The entry into force of the signed contracts is subject to the lifting of suspensive conditions.

From 1981 to 1999, contracts for the reprocessing of used fuel were signed with ten Japanese utilities. These contracts resulted in the recycling of fuel elements from Japan nuclear reactors and in the conditioning of the residual waste. Under the contracts, 2,793 metric tons of fuel were processed at the Orano la Hague plant. Almost 97% of the total radioactivity has already been sent back to date.

Improved financial outlook for 2024

The signature of these contracts and the lifting of the associated suspensive conditions would contribute to an exceptional 2024 result. Therefore, Orano is revising upwards its financial outlook for 2024, with:

A revenue around €5.8 billion;

A 2024 EBITDA to sales ratio between 33% and 35%;

Positive net cash-flow (unchanged).

This press release contains information on the impact of contracts signed on the 2024 financial outlook that was inside information as per the definition of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 until its release.

