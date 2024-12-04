BDx Data Centers Introduces Indonesia’s First Sovereign AI Data Center, Built With NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

[From left to Right] Mayank Srivastava, CEO, BDx Data Centers; Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO of NVIDIA; Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; and Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, at Indonesia AI Day 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

[From left to Right] Mayank Srivastava, CEO, BDx Data Centers; Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO of NVIDIA; Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; and Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, at Indonesia AI Day 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BDx Indonesia, a joint venture between Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), Lintasarta, and BDx Data Centers (BDx), has recently launched an AI data center park in Indonesia. The phase 1 deployment of the renewable energy-powered CGK4 AI campus is equipped with NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing platform. Guided by the spirit of Gotong Royong, this collaboration is dedicated to advancing the country’s vision of becoming an AI-first nation.

BDx Indonesia has established Southeast Asia’s most interconnected digital infrastructure, specifically tailored for AI training and inference. The secure and AI-ready CGK4 data center campus seamlessly integrates into BDx Indonesia’s interconnected ecosystem, connecting core and edge sites for optimal AI deployments.

“Our ongoing partnership with Indosat is a transformative step in creating Indonesia’s sovereign AI cloud while empowering the nation to be Southeast Asia’s AI hub,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO, BDx Data Centers. “Our Interconnected Mesh of Distributed Digital Infrastructure is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies that enable NVIDIA’s accelerated computing for training and inferencing at the edge. The infrastructure is ready to support digital innovations and help realise the shared vision of making Indonesia a digitally empowered nation by 2045.”

As the volumes of data collected and processed for AI continue to rise, it is imperative that this data reside in a sovereign data center.

“AI is the most powerful technology force of our time,” said Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA. “By investing in a state-of-the-art AI data center equipped with NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing platform, IOH, Lintasarta, and BDx Data Centers have laid the foundation required for a wave of innovation that will benefit Indonesia and the entire region.”

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, stated, “We’re driven by the larger purpose of empowering Indonesia. Leading in AI is not merely about adopting cutting-edge technologies; it’s about shaping Indonesia’s future on its own terms. Partnering with visionary organizations like BDx and NVIDIA underscores our commitment to building an AI ecosystem that is uniquely Indonesian. The launch of the AI DC Park marks a significant milestone, unlocking new opportunities and reinforcing Indonesia's position as a leader in the AI revolution."

About BDx Data Centers

BDx Data Centers (BDx) is a leading cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions provider that enables enterprises and hyperscalers across fast-growing markets in Asia with secure, scalable, and sustainable data solutions. BDx Data Center footprint extends across Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and China, having a total deployment potential of 750MW data center capacity. Led by a globally recognized team, BDx Data Centers operates ultra-modern colocation and edge facilities across the region for customers to accelerate their digitalization initiatives. BDx Data Centers is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on digital infrastructure, energy, utilities, and transport investments across the globe. https://www.bdxworld.com/

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.