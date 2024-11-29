MMO Battle Royale Game ‘Dusty Derby’ Launches: Let’s Dive into the War of Adorable Dusts

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GENIESOFT Inc., a South Korean video content platform developer, has officially launched the Early Access version of ‘Dusty Derby’ on Steam. This Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) battle royale game invites players to compete as adorable dust characters for the title of “King of Dusts.”

In the game, players navigate a whimsical household, completing missions and battling other players to emerge victorious. With intuitive controls and a charming art style, ‘Dusty Derby’ offers a casual and accessible experience for players of all ages and skill levels.

Up to 32-Player Battles

'Dusty Derby' offers a casual battle royale experience for up to 32 players in a single lobby. Whether playing solo or teaming up with friends in a party, players can explore imaginative and creative stages inspired by familiar household spaces. When they complete missions, and outlast opponents, they become the winner to claim victory.

Diverse Stages

The Early Access version includes three stages within each of the three primary settings—living room, bathroom, and kitchen—providing a total of nine unique stages. The creative and artistic level design helps to turn familiar spaces into a battle royale arena. And future season updates will introduce additional themed settings, such as offices, restaurants, and schools.

Strategic Gameplay

One of the standout features of 'Dusty Derby' is its intuitive controls, allowing players of all ages and genders to quickly immerse into the game. By simply rolling their dust character across the stage, players can employ various strategic moves, such as speeding up, attacking opponents to knock them out, and throwing objects. The easy control not only allows players of all type and style to easily jump on the game and get a chance to become the ‘King of Dusts,’ but it also adds sophisticated strategic aspect to the gameplay.

Character Customization

Adding to the excitement, GENIESOFT has introduced stage-specific missions, such as dodging vacuum cleaners or deactivating fans, which heighten the sense of tension by adding a new layer of gameplay mechanism. These elements, together with the fact that the game supports up to 32 players in a single match, make 'Dusty Derby' an excellent choice for family-friendly e-sports, appealing to players of all generations, including friends and families.

Family-Friendly Fun

The game’s delightful character is yet another major draw. Players can personalize their dust characters to suit their desire by choosing colors, materials, facial expressions, accessories, and costumes. Various eye-catching costumes—ranging from bee outfits and spacesuits to gladiator armor and clown attire—become available as players level up, so there are always new cosmetics that players can try for their characters. GENIESOFT plans to further expand the customization options, enhancing the player experience with social features such as an in-game store and friends list.

'Dusty Derby' is already gaining great attention. Since it was first unveiled at major gaming exhibitions across Asia including G-STAR 2024, many people have been showing huge expectations thanks to its easy maneuverability and engaging gameplay. On November 24, the 'Dusty Derby Tournament' ended with a great success, featuring 32 prominent virtual video game content creators from Indonesia. This is further increasing anticipation for the game’s success as a global hit.

More details are available at Dusty Derby on Steam