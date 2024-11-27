Generational Group Advises Hales Engineering in its Sale to Salt Brothers Holdings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Hales Engineering, LLC to Salt Brothers Holdings, LLC. The acquisition closed April 26, 2024.

Hales Engineering (Hales), located in Lehi, Utah, specializes in providing traffic engineering and transportation planning services to clients in the public and private sectors. Importance is placed on developing creative, cost-effective, and technically sound solutions to planning and design problems associated with all modes of transportation.

Over the last 20 years the Hales’ professional staff has developed a considerable reputation in the traffic engineering and transportation planning fields. Hales’ commitment to quality and personal service is evidenced in its large number of repeat clients. The many transportation developments planned and evaluated by the Company are further testimony to the creative talent, extensive practical experience, and consensus-building ability of Hales’ staff.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway, and her team led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Fred Zweifel closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, James Carr established the initial relationship with Hales.

