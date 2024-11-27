Unlock Business Insights with SIX and Syntax

ZURICH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIX, the Swiss-based global financial data expert, announces partnership with Syntax, a leader in innovative financial data and technologies. Starting today, SIX customers can access Syntax’s multi-sector company classifications, offering valuable insights into the intricate business models of thousands of companies worldwide.

Enhanced Financial Analysis

With Syntax’s cutting-edge classifications, SIX now delivers detailed revenue and product line sector data, reflecting the multifaceted nature of modern enterprises. This advanced data, protected by 21 patents, spans over 7,000 companies globally and includes historical data on more than 11,000 companies. Syntax’s standardized approach transforms diverse company reports into a unified language, enabling precise comparisons and in-depth analysis. Financial professionals can now pinpoint business risks inherent in complex business models with accuracy.

A Partnership Built on Excellence

SIX is committed to providing its clients with reliable, integrated proprietary data by partnering with industry leaders like Syntax. Syntax’s meticulous distillation of company annual reports into transparent, comparable data points empowers detailed analysis and informed decision-making.

Comprehensive and Thematic Data

Syntax’s public company data is available in unique structures, including a sector taxonomy that breaks down reported revenues from individual products and product lines. Additionally, Syntax identifies companies involved in hundreds of specific thematic businesses, such as battery production, cloud computing, and solar power.

Ryan Etherington, Senior Product Manager for Reference Data at SIX, emphasizes the value of this collaboration: “Partnering with Syntax allows our customers to grasp the full scope of a company’s operations beyond their main product line. By integrating with our high-quality security master, clients can fully understand their portfolios, generate accurate peer groups, and gain insights that traditional classifications cannot provide.”

Patrick Shaddow, CEO of Syntax, adds: “Syntax’s data is a true game-changer for the industry. We are thrilled to partner with SIX to deliver a market-leading product to financial intermediaries worldwide, offering an unmatched level of public company detail in financial markets.”

About SIX

SIX provides and operates stable and efficient infrastructure for the Swiss and Spanish financial centers, ensuring access to capital markets and the flow of information and money between financial market players. As a global provider of financial information, SIX delivers high-quality reference, pricing, corporate actions, and ESG data, and provides regulatory services and indices to clients worldwide. The company is owned by its users (more than 120 banks) and has a workforce of 4,160 employees in 19 countries. www.six-group.com

About Syntax

Syntax LLC is a financial data and technology company that codifies business models into a relational system we call Affinity® Data. Syntax operates through three segments: Affinity® Data, Syntax Direct℠, and Syntax Indices. Using its patented FIS® technology inspired by systems sciences, the Affinity® Data segment offers the most comprehensive, granular, and accurate product line revenue data available on the market. The Syntax Direct℠ segment then uses this abundance of data to facilitate the near instantaneous creation and ongoing management of boundless direct indexing solutions and rules-based equity portfolios through a fully automated platform. The Syntax Indices segment offers customized and proprietary indices, including core global benchmarks and micro- and macro-thematic, smart beta, defined outcome, and target volatility indices. These indices are foundational for a range of financial products, such as ETFs, UITs, and structured products. www.syntaxdata.com