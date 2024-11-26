Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Launches “Under the Cap” Video Series Celebrating Its Associates and Local Communities

Coca-Cola is the most recognized brand in the world. But what about the people who produce and deliver it to customers every day? At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our associates bring our culture to life. We don’t just live in the communities where we work (in Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas specifically), we have a true connection with them. We are proud to share Under the Cap, a series of humorous, heartwarming and inspiring stories about the people at CCSWB. Whether as volunteer firefighters, musicians or even bringing joy as Santa Claus, our people are at the heart of our success. Crack open a Coke and get a peek behind the scenes at the people who brought it to you. Produced by Texas Monthly Studio in partnership with Texas Country Reporter.

Coca-Cola is the most recognized brand in the world. But what about the people who produce and deliver it to customers every day? At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our associates bring our culture to life. We don’t just live in the communities where we work (in Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas specifically), we have a true connection with them. We are proud to share Under the Cap, a series of humorous, heartwarming and inspiring stories about the people at CCSWB. Whether as volunteer firefighters, musicians or even bringing joy as Santa Claus, our people are at the heart of our success. Crack open a Coke and get a peek behind the scenes at the people who brought it to you. Produced by Texas Monthly Studio in partnership with Texas Country Reporter.

DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), the local Coca-Cola bottler for Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, has released its "Under the Cap" series, a vibrant collection of videos and stories highlighting the dedicated CCSWB associates who bring everyone’s favorite Coca-Cola products to restaurants and retail locations across its territory.

Whether it’s the rich history of Coca-Cola in Paris, Texas, or the vibrant binational culture of border cities like McAllen and El Paso, “Under the Cap” provides a closer look at the local culture and the real people who make Coca-Cola products a part of every local celebration. From the quirky extraterrestrial charm of Roswell, New Mexico, to celebrating George Washington’s birthday in Laredo, to the mouthwatering BBQ and lively dance halls of Texas Hill Country, this series captures a taste of how CCSWB associates support their communities across the company’s territory.

“As the local bottler for Texas and surrounding states, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is deeply connected to the communities where we reside and operate, and our associates are vital members of those communities, supporting our belief in running a sustainable business,” said Jean Claude Tissot, President of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “The ‘Under the Cap’ series gives people a chance to get to know the frontline heroes who do more than produce and deliver Coca-Cola products – they are also the volunteer firefighters, coaches, artists and BBQ afficionados who take pride in giving back to the communities where they live and work.”

CCSWB coproduced the “Under the Cap” series with Texas Monthly Studio, the in-house content studio, in partnership with Texas Country Reporter, the beloved television show that joined the Texas Monthly family in 2022. The project includes 30 videos, each approximately 8 minutes long. Opening with the familiar sounds of a metal cap snapping off a bottle and the pouring of fizzy Coke, the playful Under the Cap videos allow viewers to peek behind-the-scenes – or “under the cap” – of their local Coca-Cola bottler.

“These stories truly reflect the heart and soul of CCSWB,” said Greg Artkop, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability for Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. “The series isn’t just about the beverages you find at your local grocery store. It’s about the people who deliver them and the unique cultures that shape the communities they serve.”

To explore the “Under the Cap” series and see the episode for your local community, visit www.cocacolaswb.com/underthecap or CCSWB’s YouTube channel.

About Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB), a company of Arca Continental, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the United States. CCSWB produces, markets and distributes Coca-Cola brands throughout Texas and parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The company employs more than 8,800 associates who operate 7 production plants and 37 distribution facilities, serving more than 31 million consumers.

Arca Continental, CCSWB’s parent company, is one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, serving a population of more than 128 million in 5 countries: northern and western regions of Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, the northern region of Argentina and the southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the symbol "AC."

For more information, visit www.cocacolaswb.com and www.arcacontal.com.