Aqualectra Signs 20-Year Water-as-a-Service® BOOT Agreement with Seven Seas Water Group

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqualectra, the government-owned water and electricity utility of Curaçao, and Seven Seas Water Group (Seven Seas), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® (WaaS) solutions, announced today the signing of a 20-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) Agreement. Under this agreement, Seven Seas will construct a new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant, supplying a minimum of 25,000 cubic meters of drinking water per day. Seven Seas was awarded the contract following a competitive tender process earlier this year.

The new facility, set for Hato West, will replace the existing site in Mundo Nobo and is scheduled to commence operations in October 2026. Once fully operational, the facility will produce approximately 50% of Curaçao’s total drinking water supply, playing a vital role in meeting the island’s long-term water demands.

Aqualectra Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Neysa Isenia, emphasized the importance of the agreement: “This project is a pivotal step in advancing our water production capacity to meet Curaçao’s current and future demand for high-quality drinking water. The new plant will provide reliable, high-quality water to Curaçao’s residents and visitors, supporting the island’s progress and well-being. At Aqualectra, we take great pride in supplying dependable, top-quality water, and this new plant will help us uphold our standards of reliability and affordability. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Aqualectra team for their dedication and diligent work throughout the selection process. We are very happy and excited to have selected Seven Seas Water Group and look forward to working closely together to bring this essential project to fruition.”

Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group, noted, “We are truly honored to have been selected to supply fresh drinking water to Aqualectra as part of another landmark Water-as-a-Service® project in the region. This is one of the Caribbean’s most significant public desalination projects in the past decade, and we are inspired by Aqualectra’s commitment to quality, safety, and long-term planning. Our Water-as-a-Service® model aligns seamlessly with Aqualectra's strategic objectives, and we look forward to strengthening our role as a reliable local provider of desalinated water to Curaçao for decades to come.”

About Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Seven Seas Water Group (Seven Seas) delivers annually over 20 billion gallons of water to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. Seven Seas designs, builds, owns and operates, delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the Seven Seas “Water-as-a-Service®” approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.

About Aqualectra

Aqualectra is Curacao’s government-owned utility company. It produces and distributes water and electricity to over 80,000 households and companies. Aqualectra employs 615 dedicated women and men who provide the framework for delivering quality products and services to our customers.