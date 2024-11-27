Ant Group Expands Partnership With Nike China to Enhance Customer Experience With Ant Cloud Customer Service Solution

In 2022, Nike launched the “Recycle-A-Shoe” mini-program in the Alipay app, turning used Nike shoes into sports courts for schools in China. (Photo: Business Wire)

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant Group and Nike China have signed an MOU to strengthen their partnership. Nike will use Ant Cloud Customer Service Solution to enhance its e-commerce operations in China, improve customer service efficiency, and enhance sustainability performance.

As part of this expanded partnership, Nike E-commerce will integrate Ant Cloud Customer Service Solution to address staffing needs during major promotional events. With features like smart scheduling, AI-powered staff training, and AI-driven quality assurance, the solution not only meets the growing demand for online customer service but also creates flexible job opportunities for groups such as freelancers, stay-at-home parents, young people in small towns, and individuals with physical challenges. Additionally, by enabling remote work, this model helps reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional customer service centers.

"Nike firmly believes that protecting the planet is protecting the future of sport,” said Stanley Chang, Vice President, Supply Chain for Nike Greater China. ”We have been investing in localized innovations and seeking solutions that integrate sustainability into every aspect of our business. With the expanded partnership, we look forward to driving more innovations for a sustainable future."

“One key insight from our sustainability journey is that long-term business success requires the creation of both commercial value and social value,” said Sabrina Peng, Chief Sustainability Officer of Ant Group. “With this shared belief, we look forward to working with Nike to create more sustainable outcomes for communities.”

This collaboration builds on the successful partnership established in 2022, when Nike launched the “Recycle-A-Shoe” mini-program in the Alipay app. Chinese consumers can send worn-out Nike shoes for recycling. These shoes are then dismantled and repurposed into sustainable sports courts using Nike's Grind technology. Participants in the program also receive virtual green energy points in Alipay Ant Forest, a non-profit environmental program. These points can be used to support tree planting, ecological restoration, or biodiversity conservation efforts. As of November 2024, Nike has recycled 180,000 pairs of shoes, contributing to the creation of 38 Nike Grind sports courts across China.