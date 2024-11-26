Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Announce Partnership with No Kid Hungry

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are proud to announce its new partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign led by Share Our Strength, which is committed to ending childhood hunger and poverty. With a shared mission of ensuring equitable access to food and essential resources, the partnership aims to make an impact across the country by helping schools and communities feed millions of children every day.

To support this work, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will make an initial donation of $350,000 to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide 3.5 million meals* to children, and drive awareness through an integrated in-store and online campaign. This holiday season, Coca-Cola is joining our effort to support No Kid Hungry with an additional $100,000 donation to help provide 1 million meals to children.

“We are privileged to work with Share our Strength and the No Kid Hungry campaign in their critical work to solve childhood hunger and poverty in the United States,” said Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability and Impact Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “For nearly 15 years, No Kid Hungry has been at the forefront of reversing the growing trend of food insecurity and childhood hunger to help ensure every child has access to the food they need for a happy and healthy future. By ensuring all kids get three meals a day and by helping families access critical programs such as Summer EBT and SNAP benefits, we can end childhood hunger in the United States.”

“We are so grateful to be partnering with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. They are stepping up to help ensure no child experiences hunger,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships, Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “Together we can ensure a future where every child has three healthy meals a day, every day.”

As part of our partnership, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are also supporting the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger. This nonpartisan coalition of mayors is working alongside No Kid Hungry to end childhood hunger and address food insecurity in cities across the nation. Through a combination of advocacy and community partnerships, the Mayors Alliance harnesses the individual and collective leadership of more than 445 mayors to drive action to end childhood hunger across the country.

For more information on Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s support for No Kid Hungry, visit https://www.nokidhungry.org/partners/corporate-partners/dollar-tree-and-family-dollar.

*Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Meal equivalencies vary. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated more than 16,300 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of August 3, 2024. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.