Hexure and Luma Expand Partnership to Offer Integrated Life Insurance and Annuity Solutions

CINCINNATI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), a global leader in structured products and insurance solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry. This partnership now expands Luma’s award-winning platform to include Hexure’s Firelight® life insurance capabilities, enabling financial advisors to seamlessly manage both life insurance and annuity products in one comprehensive system.

Expanding their established partnership into life insurance, this extended collaboration reflects Hexure and Luma's shared dedication to enhancing efficiency and supporting advisors in meeting their clients’ evolving needs.

“ We are happy to leverage our technology capabilities and carrier network to expand our four-year partnership with Luma to include life insurance, offering streamlined access to a diverse range of products from multiple carriers within a single, centralized solution. This collaboration embeds FireLight annuity and life e-application and illustration capabilities into Luma’s platform, delivering an unparalleled, cohesive sales experience that empowers professionals to seamlessly sell multiple products with efficiency, confidence and ease,” said Kevin Pohmer, President, Hexure. “ Together, we’re leveraging our combined scale, technology, and expertise to broaden financial professionals’ offerings and better support clients in achieving greater insurance and financial security and stability for the future.”

By leveraging Firelight® for life insurance, Luma strengthens its ability to deliver a seamless, end-to-end process for learning, comparing, and managing both life insurance and annuities. This integration ensures greater transparency and more streamlined workflows for financial professionals.

“ Building on our successful partnership with Hexure exemplifies our commitment to simplifying complex financial products,” said Jay Charles, Managing Director, Insurance Products at Luma. “ By integrating life insurance capabilities into our platform, we provide advisors with comprehensive solutions to meet their clients' evolving needs.”

By combining advanced digital tools within a seamless, all-in-one platform, Luma’s integration with Hexure’s Firelight® will empower advisors and agents to deliver personalized, efficient solutions that are tailored to each client’s needs, enabling superior client outcomes.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”) has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Miami, FL, Zurich, Switzerland, and Lisbon, Portugal. For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information about Luma Financial Technologies, please visit https://lumafintech.com.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance, financial services and wealth management industries across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information about Hexure, please visit: https://hexure.com/