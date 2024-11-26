Inflection AI Deepens Commitment to Enterprise AI With Acquisition of BoostKPI and Jelled.ai

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inflection AI today announced two new acquisitions to deepen its best-in-class AI capabilities for enterprises. Inflection for Enterprise launched earlier this year as the industry-first enterprise-grade AI system, allowing customers to easily fine-tune one of the world’s most advanced LLMs and fully own their custom intelligence with the ability to run on-premise or in private clouds. Its Agentic Workflows, powered in partnership with UiPath, solves the challenges of AI hallucination and empowers customers to deploy trusted AI agents across their organization. Now, the acquisitions of BoostKPI and Jelled.ai will unlock new capabilities across two of the most critical systems within an enterprise: communications and data.

BoostKPI’s data analytics platform makes enterprise data more actionable and collaborative. Their AI Data Analyst will be integrated into the Inflection for Enterprise system, enabling customers to talk to their data in natural language and accelerate data-driven decision-making across departments and use cases. The AI Data Analyst makes it easier and faster for anyone in an organization to gather the insights and information they need, whether it’s navigating intricate sales figures, complex customer demographics, or nuanced market trends.

“ We built BoostKPI to be a privacy-first, comprehensive AI data analyst, and we’re proud to be joining a team that shares our values of building AI that enterprises can trust,” said BoostKPI co-founder and CEO Amit Manjhi. “ Bringing our platform and AI Data Analyst to the Inflection for Enterprise system builds on the vision we had since day one and makes it even easier for our customers to put their data into action.”

Jelled.ai’s platform transforms workplace communication by deploying AI digital twins to manage employee inboxes. By integrating their technology in Inflection for Enterprise, customers can detect and visualize trends from email and Slack conversations, providing a clear snapshot of what matters most. It captures insights to help employees easily monitor important issues like financials, sales, and status updates and helps them take the next step by crafting timely, nuanced responses tailored to each person’s voice, response patterns, and context.

“ Instead of worrying about important details getting lost in your inbox, we want to make it so every employee can focus on what truly matters,” said Jelled co-founder and CEO Ruslan Belkin. “ We’ve been solving this problem for communication systems, which requires a high degree of accuracy, understanding, and trust. The team at Inflection AI not only understands the importance of what we’ve built, but they can amplify it with their holistic system that touches every part of the enterprise.”

“ We’ve been admirers of the technology and talent at both Jelled.ai and BoostKPI for quite some time,” said Sean White, CEO of Inflection AI. “ Ruslan has a long track record of building and scaling some of the biggest platforms in the world, leading engineering teams at the likes of LinkedIn, Twitter, and Salesforce just to name a few. Similarly, Amit has an impressive history of scaling complex systems at Google and Wish, and knows what it takes to build a successful company from the ground up. As we got to know both teams, it became increasingly apparent how complementary our visions were. Bringing these teams together means we can build a more powerful AI system that meets the needs of every enterprise and use case.”

With these transactions, both San Francisco-based companies will join Inflection AI’s team reporting into CTO Vibhu Mittal. Companies interested in learning more about Inflection for Enterprise can visit inflection.ai to learn more about creating the enterprise AI system for your specific needs.

About Inflection AI

Inflection AI is building the future of enterprise AI. Founded in 2022, the company created one of the world’s most intelligent LLMs called Pi, used by millions of people around the world. In March 2024, Inflection AI was refounded under the leadership of CEO Sean White with a mission to enable people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of enterprise intelligence. For more information, please visit inflection.ai.