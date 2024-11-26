TCL Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Advance (“Advance”) is pleased to welcome TCL Electronics Holding Ltd. (“TCL”), one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, as a Licensee to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. The addition of TCL to the program significantly expands the pool coverage for televisions.

TCL joins existing Licensees Samsung, LGE, Sony, Panasonic, Sharp, Vestel and TP Vision as major suppliers of HEVC televisions, in addition to many other TV companies.

Daniel Fu, General Counsel of TCL, stated, “We are pleased to sign a license with Access Advance’s HEVC patent pool, with the help of PurpleVine IP. The transaction is beneficial to the licensing ecosystem and the development of cutting-edge technologies for the welfare of consumers.”

Peter Moller, CEO of Advance, commented on the significance of these companies joining the pool, stating, “We are very pleased to welcome TCL to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. TCL represents a significant addition in the TV industry. We are hopeful other companies still on the sidelines will quickly come on board.”

About TCL:

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 25,500 patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool are elements of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure through the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement for eligible Licensees whose products include both HEVC and VVC codecs. This innovation responds to the market’s desire for an even more efficient next-generation pool licensing structure. For more information, please visit www.accessadvance.com.