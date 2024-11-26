Flexa and Electric Coin Co. Announce Integration to Enable Instant Payments with Zashi Wallet App at Thousands of Retail Locations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexa, the global leader in digital payment solutions, and Electric Coin Co., the creators of Zcash, are pleased to announce the integration of Flexa Components into Zashi, the premier self-custody Zcash wallet, to advance the usability of digital currencies. This collaboration introduces seamless support for Zcash (ZEC) payments across thousands of Flexa-enabled retail locations in the United States.

Zashi is the first app to integrate Flexa’s innovative payments platform and seamless payment technology via the Flexa SDK. This new integration enables ZEC holders to use their digital currency for everyday purchases while maintaining Zcash’s hallmark and industry-leading privacy and security features. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in making privacy-preserving digital cash a practical and accessible payment option for consumers.

“The integration of Flexa Components into Zashi will make digital assets more usable while preserving security and privacy, which is a major step forward,” said Daniel McCabe, cofounder and CEO of Flexa. “Through the Zashi wallet app, we’re making it easier than ever for Zashi users to enjoy seamless, private transactions in everyday commerce.”

With this integration, Zashi users can now easily spend their shielded ZEC at thousands of retail locations that accept Flexa as a payment method, covering purchases for coffee, groceries, beauty, and more. The process is designed to prioritize user privacy: merchants receive payment in their preferred currency without access to details about the customer or their original payment method. Transactions are processed instantly through Flexa, with complete fraud resistance and guaranteed payment settlement for merchants. And Flexa collects only the minimum amount of information permissible by law—far less than any credit or debit card. Similarly, Zashi is designed to prevent leaking wallet metadata and protect a user’s transaction history.

“For the first time in history, instant payments with shielded ZEC are available at thousands of retail locations,” said Josh Swihart, CEO at Electric Coin Co. “This is an epic, long-awaited milestone for Zcash. Zashi empowers users to make private, secure payments effortlessly through Flexa, bringing us closer to a world where true financial privacy is standard.”

As the demand for user-friendly and privacy-centric payment solutions grows, the Flexa and Zashi collaboration demonstrates the potential of networks like Zcash to revolutionize commerce and strengthen the ecosystem of merchants and consumers that pay in and accept digital assets.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments, providing merchants and developers with innovative tools for commerce. Flexa’s solutions enable the acceptance of digital assets across various points of sale, offering instant authorization, complete fraud resistance, and flexible payouts. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce.

About Zashi

Zashi is a self-custody, Zcash-only wallet that empowers users to send, receive, and spend ZEC while keeping transaction details private. Developed by Electric Coin Co., Zashi aims to make Zcash as usable as possible while maintaining the privacy and security that Zcash is known for.