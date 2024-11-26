Beacon Announces Strategic Alliance to Help Immigrants Settle in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon, a company reinventing financial services for immigrants to Canada, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte Canada, which aims to help Deloitte employees immigrating to Canada with their transition by using Beacon’s first-of-its-kind services: Beacon Learn, Beacon Money and Beacon Remit.

Deloitte’s international employees will be able to use Beacon Learn to plan for their move to Canada, and arrive prepared with tailored information unique to their circumstances. Employees will also have access to Beacon Remit, a tool that allows quick and easy movement of money from India to Canada ahead of arrival, and Beacon Money, a digital wallet within the MyBeacon Super App. Both tools will help employees immigrating to Canada set up their financial life ahead of their move, helping them settle in Canada with confidence.

As part of this exciting alliance, Deloitte and Beacon also plan to work together to jointly serve Canadian businesses to improve the talent and labour market in Canada.

“Moving is hard. We built Beacon to help great companies like Deloitte make the process easier for their employees and their families,” said Stuart Szabo, CEO and co-founder of Beacon. “We are thrilled to work with Deloitte who, like us, sees providing financial wellness solutions to their employees as core to their employee value proposition. With today’s announcement, Beacon aims to support Deloitte and their employees as they continue to uphold a reputation of excellent employee standards, especially for those relocating to Canada. We want employees and their families to transition to Canadian life with ease and confidence.”

“Deloitte’s purpose is to make an impact that matters by helping and inspiring people, organizations, and communities across Canada. We need companies like Beacon to help new Canadians meet our country's skills shortage and ensure businesses can grow and communities can thrive,” said Anthony Viel, CEO of Deloitte Canada and Chile. “As someone who relocated to Canada with my family, I understand the challenges of settling in a new country and making a quick transition to contribute to business and community. Deloitte is committed to supporting Beacon’s important work in helping new Canadians access the services they need for a smooth transition. By working with Beacon, we are contributing to their success and making a collective impact.”

To learn more and to download the MyBeacon app, visit www.mybeacon.ca.

About Beacon:

Beacon is a purpose-built financial solution to help immigrants in Canada settle with ease, and build their future with confidence. Based in Toronto and Montreal, Beacon was founded in 2023 by Stuart Szabo and Aditya Mhatre. The organization is on a mission to simplify the path to a new life in Canada by delivering resources, guides and financial products through its Super App to ensure immigrants have all the tools needed to build their brightest possible future. To learn more, visit www.mybeacon.ca.