Arkansas Children’s and Press Ganey Partner to Improve Pediatric Patient Experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights to health systems and health plans, announced a new partnership with Arkansas Children's, a leader in pediatric care, to enhance patient and family experience across its facilities.

Starting January 1, 2025, Press Ganey will support Arkansas Children’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and service to patients and their families. The organization will leverage Press Ganey’s patient experience and provider star-rating solutions to monitor feedback in real time, uncover opportunities to enhance care, and empower families with more detailed provider information online.

"We believe that every interaction with our patients is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact," said Jamie Wiggins, PhD, MBA, RN, FACHE, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Arkansas Children’s. "By leveraging Press Ganey's expertise and industry-leading pediatric benchmarks, we will gain valuable insights that will empower our teams to continuously improve and innovate in delivering compassionate care."

The collaboration will also deploy Press Ganey’s AI-powered text analytics to analyze open-ended feedback from post-visit surveys and online reviews, offering deeper understanding and actionable insights from patient and family perspectives.

"Arkansas Children’s is dedicated to fostering an environment where every child receives the best possible care," Wiggins said. "This partnership is a significant step toward ensuring that our patients and their families feel heard, respected, and valued at every touchpoint during their healthcare journey."

Organizations that partner with Press Ganey see an average 5-percentile-point improvement in patient experience scores. With deep expertise in pediatric healthcare, Press Ganey serves over 65% of all freestanding pediatric hospitals, enabling shared learning and innovation across a robust network of leading institutions.

“Families trust Arkansas Children’s to provide the highest quality care for their children,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and Chairman of Press Ganey. “This partnership reflects their dedication to listening to families, responding to their needs, and innovating to create a world-class pediatric healthcare experience.”

For more information about Arkansas Children's Hospital and its commitment to patient experience, please visit archildrens.org

ABOUT ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S

Arkansas Children's is the only health care system in the state solely dedicated to caring for Arkansas' 850,000 children. The private, non-profit organization includes two pediatric hospitals, a pediatric research institute and USDA nutrition center, a philanthropic foundation, a nursery alliance, statewide clinics, and many education and outreach programs — all focused on fulfilling a promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) is a 336-bed, Magnet-recognized facility in Little Rock operating the state’s only Level I pediatric trauma center; the state's only burn center; the state's only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric intensive care unit; the state’s only pediatric surgery program with Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS); and the state's only nationally recognized pediatric transport program. Arkansas Children’s is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in seven pediatric subspecialties (2024-2025): Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Neonatal Care, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW), the first and only pediatric hospital in the northwest Arkansas region, is a level IV pediatric trauma center. ACNW operates a 24-bed inpatient unit; a surgical unit with five operating rooms; outpatient clinics offering over 20 subspecialties; diagnostic services; imaging capabilities; occupational therapy services; and northwest Arkansas' only pediatric emergency department, equipped with 30 exam rooms. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement has sustained Arkansas Children's since it began as an orphanage in 1912, and today ensures the system can deliver on its promise of unprecedented child health. To learn more, visit archildrens.org.

ABOUT PRESS GANEY

Press Ganey partners with healthcare providers and health plans to improve the experiences of their patients and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology and expertise. Our HX platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain employees and ensure the care journey is accessible, safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to over 41,000 healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

ABOUT PG FORSTA

PG Forsta is a leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights for healthcare and other complex industries. Our Press Ganey healthcare suite is the most widely adopted experience, clinical and safety solutions for providers, payers and life sciences organizations. Our Human Experience platform for enterprises, which includes an award-winning “voice of the customer” solution, powers the world’s leading brands and 9 out of 10 global market research agencies.