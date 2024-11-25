Tonal Partners with Truemed to Expand Access to Strength Training Through HSA/FSA Eligibility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonal, the world’s smartest strength training system, is making fitness more accessible by partnering with Truemed, an innovative platform that enables Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds to be used for health-related purchases. This collaboration enables U.S. customers to invest in the Tonal system for their home, unlocking up to 30% savings and putting proactive wellness within easier reach.

This partnership highlights Tonal’s commitment to empowering individuals to integrate fitness into their lives as a key strategy for improving both physical and mental health. By leveraging Truemed’s platform, customers can seamlessly navigate the process of using their HSA/FSA benefits to prioritize their well-being, whether managing chronic health conditions or investing in preventative care.

" Strength training isn’t just about building muscle—it’s about building a stronger, healthier life," said Darren MacDonald, CEO at Tonal. " Our partnership with Trumed removes barriers to accessing fitness tools, empowering people to invest in their health in a tax-efficient way and truly make strength training part of their wellness journey."

The benefits of strength training are clear: A recent study from the University of Limerick and Penn State College of Medicine highlights the transformative benefits of resistance training, showing that eight weeks of consistent lifting reduced depressive symptoms as effectively as psychotherapy or medication. Tonal’s strength training system brings these benefits home with personalized, AI-driven workouts that help users build physical resilience, manage stress, reset their mood, and develop mental fortitude.

How It Works

The process to use HSA/FSA funds for a Tonal purchase is simple:

Place an order for your Tonal using your preferred payment method (Financing or Credit Card)

Go to Truemed’s website and take a quick 2-minute assessment to determine your reimbursement eligibility

Once approved, apply for a reimbursement with your HSA/FSA administrator

After submission, a licensed medical provider reviews the responses. If eligible, the customer receives a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN), allowing them to use HSA/FSA funds for their purchase.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Savings

In addition to HSA/FSA eligibility, Tonal is offering a $1,000 discount through December 3. This exclusive promotion can be combined with pre-tax savings, making this the ideal time to invest in health and wellness.

For more details on how to leverage Truemed HSA/FSA benefits for a T800 purchase, visit truemed.com/shop/fitness/tonal.

About Tonal

Tonal is the smartest, most effective strength training system in the world. Founded by Aly Orady in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Tonal combines revolutionary digital weight technology with personalized, AI-powered coaching. It offers thousands of coach-led, on-demand, and live workouts across various fitness categories, including strength training, cardio, yoga, HIIT, and mobility. Tonal’s innovative system adapts to each user's fitness level, enabling them to build strength faster and push past plateaus to achieve optimal results efficiently. By delivering a comprehensive, at-home strength training experience, Tonal is redefining how people approach fitness. For more information, visit tonal.com and follow Tonal on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Truemed

Truemed enables HSA/FSA spending on health and wellness items that help treat or prevent chronic disease, from fitness systems to sleep aids. By unlocking a $140 billion fund for pre-tax health investments, Truemed is driving a shift toward proactive healthcare solutions.