ProRata.ai and DPCMO Sign LOI to Enhance Content Consent, Credit, and Compensation in the Age of Generative AI

LOS ANGELES & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProRata.ai and The Danish Press Publications’ Collective Management Organisation (DPCMO) have signed a Letter of Intent to explore collaborative opportunities aimed at ensuring fair credit and compensation for the use of Danish media content in the era of generative AI. ProRata.ai, founded by Bill Gross, has developed a proprietary platform that analyzes AI-generated outputs, credits contributing content, and calculates proportional remuneration for content creators. The company's mission is to ensure that generative AI compensates and credits content owners for the use of their material.

DPCMO represents 99% of the Danish news industry and is approved by the Danish Ministry of Culture. The organization’s purpose is to ensure that tech companies benefiting from press publishers’ content contribute to the creative ecosystem transparently and accountably. By partnering with ProRata.ai, DPCMO aims to establish a framework where content creators in Denmark are duly recognized and compensated, fostering a sustainable and equitable digital content ecosystem.

Bill Gross, CEO of ProRata.ai, stated, "Our collaboration with DPCMO underscores our commitment to safeguarding the rights of content creators. By combining our attribution technology with DPCMO's extensive reach in Denmark, we aim to set a new standard for fairness, attribution, and transparency in the generative AI era."

Karen Rønde, CEO of DPCMO, added, "It is a great pleasure to engage with ProRata.ai, which acknowledges that human-made quality content has value. The enhancement of intellectual property rights since the Industrial Revolution has played a crucial role in encouraging innovation, fostering technological progress, and stimulating economic growth. We look forward to exploring business opportunities."

About ProRata.ai

Founded in 2024 by Bill Gross at Idealab Studio, ProRata’s mission is to ensure that generative AI compensates and credits content owners for the use of their material. ProRata builds technology that enables generative AI platforms to attribute contributing content sources and share revenues on a per-use basis, protecting and rewarding creators while helping to prevent unreliable content from compromising AI results. For more information, please visit prorata.ai.

About DPCMO

Founded in 2021, DPCMO is a collective rights management organisation representing Danish media companies and their press publishers neighbouring rights, text and data mining and AI rights. DPCMO represents a diverse circle of members; state-owned public service media, local, regional and national newspapers, magazines, special media, and digitals media outlets. A diverse and vibrant Danish media landscape is essential to democracy.